'Barbaric, Genocidal Actions...': Priyanka Gandhi On Netanyahu's US Speech

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday ripped into the Israeli government over its war on Gaza - which is now into its 10th month and has killed nearly 40,000 people - and called on the global community to condemn Tel Aviv's "genocidal actions and force them to stop".

"It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government... their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality."

"It is no longer enough to speak up for civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens, and the thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out, day-after-day, by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza."

Her trenchant criticism of the Israeli government - which she called "barbaric" - followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech Wednesday in the United States.

"... we are subjected to the image of the Israeli Prime Minister being given a standing ovation in the US Congress," she said on X, "He (the Israel leader) calls it 'a clash between barbarism and civilisation'... he is absolutely correct, except it is him and his government that are barbaric."

"...and their barbarism is given unstinted support of most of the western world..."

"It is truly a shame to watch," the Congress leader said.

Israel Prime Minister's US Speech

Mr Netanyahu, addressing a divided US Congress on America's continued support - which has included military aid - declared the nations had to unite for "civilisation to triumph".

Hours before his speech there were massive protests in Washington, D.C.

Crowds carrying Palestinian flags and placards gathered outside the Capitol calling for a ceasefire and Mr Netanyahu's arrest, even as prosecutors seek an international warrant.

Israel has rejected accusations brought by South Africa at the United Nations' top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against Palestinians. It has reacted angrily to a decision by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to seek a warrant against Mr Netanyahu.

Israel Attacks On Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, as those protests were taking place, Israel carried out new raids. The attacks destroyed homes in towns east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and thousands were displaced, residents said.

Some Palestinians - gathered at a hospital in Khan Younis before funerals for families and loved ones - criticised the United States, Israel's most important international ally, for welcoming Mr Netanyahu.

A day after his speech Mr Netanyahu met Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential election. Ms Harris' comments seemed to signal a shift in American foreign policy, at least in the final few days of Joe Biden's administration.

"Will Not Be Silent": Kamala Harris

"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating..." she said. "We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb. I will not be silent."

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent," Ms Harris declared.

The US this week said negotiations on a ceasefire-for-hostages deal were moving forward, and that Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu would discuss the agreement during the latter's US visit.

India's Position On Israel-Gaza War

The Indian government last week reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution and its support for a negotiated 'two-state solution', which will lead to "the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living... side by side at peace with Israel".

In May the government offered a stronger reaction, as it strongly condemned deaths of civilians and called the resulting humanitarian crisis in the region "simply unacceptable."

Hamas' Oct 7 Attack

Hamas-led fighters stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 captives, according to Israeli tallies, triggering a war in which nearly 40,000 people in Gaza have been killed, most of whom are civilians and children, and millions displaced, many more than once.

Hamas and other militants are still holding 120 hostages; Israel believes around a third of them are dead. Months of stop-and-start talks have failed to produce a deal to gain their release.

