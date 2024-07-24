Thousands Protest Netanyahu Outside US Capitol, Call For Gaza Ceasefire

Israel has recently intensified its attacks on Gaza

Thousands gathered in Washington on Wednesday to protest Benjamin Netanyahu and call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as the Israeli premier prepared to address the US Congress.

Crowds carrying Palestinian flags and signs ranging from left-wing slogans to Bible verses gathered outside the Capitol calling for a ceasefire and the arrest of Netanyahu, as prosecutors seek a warrant for him at the International Criminal Court.

"The hypocrisy of our (US) politicians today has gone beyond any limits," Mo, a 58-year-old protester, told AFP.

Netanyahu will address Congress later Wednesday in a high-profile speech to the US government, Israel's steadfast ally in its war against Hamas.

Relations have grown strained as the civilian death count in Gaza has grown, leading to protests in the United States and increasing criticism from President Joe Biden's administration, though little has changed in the way of US military support.

Protesters gathered Wednesday were calling for a ceasefire while also criticizing Netanyahu's appearance in the United States.

"Seek peace and pursue it," read one sign, quoting a Bible verse, while others were designed as criminal "wanted" signs, with photos of Netanyahu in place of a mugshot.

"Arrest that war criminal," read another.

"We are horrified by the destruction of the health system in Gaza," Karameh Kuemmerle, of the organization Doctors Against Genocide, told AFP.

"And we are here to show our opposition to having the criminal Netanyahu come to our capital and being greeted by the politicians who sent him weapons to kill children in Gaza," the doctor, who traveled to Washington from Boston, said.

Israel has recently intensified its attacks on Gaza and Netanyahu has insisted that only piling on military pressure can free the hostages and defeat Hamas, which launched a shock attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 44 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,145 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

