Kamala Harris Says 'Will Not Be Silent' In Face Of Gaza Suffering

US Vice President Kamala Harris signaled a major shift in Gaza policy on Thursday, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu she had "serious concern" over casualties and telling him to get a peace deal done.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent," said Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 US election.

