Partner Content

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education), Air Vice-Marshal Rajeev Sharma and UPES President Dr. Sunil Rai

To elevate the quality of education and career prospects for its students, UPES constantly engages in industry-academia collaborations. These collaborations ensure that the curriculum is aligned with industry standards so that students gain practical knowledge and skills that meet the demands of the job market.

In 2024 alone, UPES has signed multiple partnerships designed to enable several key benefits for students. These initiatives range from global finance credentials to bespoke programs for Indian Air Force personnel, sustainability solutions for the oil and gas industry and advanced automotive technology training.

MoU signing ceremony HCLTech X UPES

Sustainability in Oil and Gas Industry with HCL Technologies



In December 2023, UPES signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to collaborate on developing advanced sustainability solutions for the oil and gas industry. This partnership will provide students and research scholars from UPES with opportunities to intern with HCLTech, with select candidates being offered employment in the company's oil and gas consulting team. This collaboration enhances HCLTech's expertise in developing digital solutions and leveraging AI in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, offering significant value to oil and gas companies. The project creates a unique opportunity for students and researchers to work on cutting-edge projects in the energy sector, while addressing critical challenges, while reducing carbon footprint.

MoU signing ceremony ACCA x UPES

UPES and ACCA Partnership

Earlier this year, UPES signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a globally-recognised body supporting professional accountants in over 180 countries. This collaboration introduces the BBA Core (Finance) program at UPES, developed in collaboration with ACCA, that will provide access to ACCA's professional development resources. Graduates, after three years of relevant work experience, will be eligible for the title of 'ACCA Member', opening numerous employment opportunities with firms like Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC. This will enable students to gain a robust academic foundation and work towards the globally respected ACCA Global Certification.

Air Vice-Marshal Rajeev Sharma and Manish Madaan, Registrar and Director of Training & Placements of UPES

Exclusive offerings for Indian Air Force

As another example of its inclusive educational approach, UPES signed three MoUs with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to offer a variety of programs tailored to the needs of IAF personnel and their families. Dr Sunil Rai, President of UPES, congratulated the signatories of the MoU, reaffirming UPES's dedication to nurturing future leaders through an innovative multidisciplinary approach to learning.

As per the agreement, UPES will reserve seats and provide up to 30% scholarships for undergraduate programs like BBA, BTech, LLB, BSc (Hons), BA, and BA (Hons). Scholarships will be awarded based on scores in Class XII Board exams, CUET, or JEE. For IAF officers, UPES will offer part-time PhD programs with a focus on research in Aviation, Aeronautics, Engineering, Management, Science and Technology, Legal Studies, and Logistics and Supply. This initiative aligns with the IAF's educational and R&D priorities.

UPES Online, the digital learning vertical of the university, will also provide various courses, including MBA, BBA, BCA, Post Graduate Program (PGP), and certificate courses, with benefits like a fee waiver of 20% and relaxation of 5% in eligibility criteria. This will ensure that learning is accessible and flexible for all IAF personnel and their families.

Driving Innovation in Automotive Engineering

Most recently, in another exciting development, UPES has partnered with JSW MG Motor India under the MG Nurture Program. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia by equipping students with new-age skills in the automotive sector. Through this collaboration, UPES students will have the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of electric vehicles (EVs) and gain practical knowledge through the curriculum. The MG Nurture program's CAEV (Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle) course will provide students with hands-on learning experiences in electric, autonomous, and connected vehicle technologies. JSW MG Motor India, through its EVPEDIA platform, offers extensive digital resources to educate and promote EV adoption across India. Apply Now

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.