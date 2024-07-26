Kargil Vijay Diwas Occasion To Pay Tributes To Valour Of Armed Forces: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion to pay tributes to the ‍courage and extraordinary valour of the country's armed forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter-assault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the ‍courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory. I am sure that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour. Jai Hind Jai Bharat!" she said.

