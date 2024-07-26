Gangster's 9-Minute Speech To Shooters Before Attack On Salman Khan's House

Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra was attacked on April 14

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had given a nine-minute "motivational" speech to the shooters who fired multiple shots at the Bollywood actor Salman' Khans Mumbai home in April.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police's crime branch, which NDTV accessed, Anmol Bishnoi had told the two shooters - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal - that they would "script history" when they would attack the actor's residence.

The two motorbike-borne individuals, Gupta and Pal, had fired multiple shots outside Mr Khan's home in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on the morning of April 14.

In the speech, which was given through an audio note, Anmol Bishnoi told both the shooters - currently in judicial custody in connection with the case - that they were going to do the "best work" of their lives.

"Do this work well. After the work is completed, you guys will script history," he told the shooters, according to the 1,735-page chargesheet filed before a special court in Mumbai.

Anmol Bishnoi also encouraged Gupta and Pal by saying they would do "religious work".

"Do not be afraid at all while doing this work. Doing this work means bringing a change in the society," he said.

He also told Gupta and Pal that the Bishnoi gang has a "style that whenever we go to do any work, we empty the magazine of the gun".

"You also empty the magazine when you reach outside Salman Khan's house," he said in the audio note.

"Firing Should Scare Salman Khan"

"Fire shots in such a manner that it scares Salman Khan" -- this was also the blunt message given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol to one of the gunmen involved in the shooting.

Bishnoi, the chargesheet says, told Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal not to wear helmets and smoke cigarettes to appear fearless.

Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with Gupta and Pal before the shooting, the police have found.

The shooters and three others, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh, have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, and one Rawtaran Bishnoi are the wanted accused in the chargesheet.

Anmol is believed to be in Canada and a lookout circular has been issued against him.