Delhi Goes To Centre, Seeks Instructions To Haryana, UP Over Yamuna Froth

Taking note of froth in the heavily polluted Yamuna river in Delhi, the AAP government on Friday asked the Centre to instruct Haryana and UP to ensure industries there do not release untreated residue in the river.

The government is concerned about the sudden rise in pollution level in Yamuna and has put in "urgent measures" to control the situation, ruling AAP said in a statement.

"This problem has occurred all of a sudden due excessive industrial waste being released from UP and Haryana that is entering Delhi through river Yamuna," it claimed.

The Centre should immediately put in place measures to ensure that industries operating in the two states do not release their residue in Yamuna without proper treatment, AAP said.

Yamuna is Delhi's lifeline and unlike other states the people living in the city entirely depend on the river for their day to day sustenance, it said.

"Ever since BJP has come to power in the Centre, it has been creating hurdles for the people of Delhi," charged AAP saying that the Centre should issue strict directions to UP and Haryana governments to immediately "ban" such polluting industries.

