Video: Yamuna Blanketed In Toxic Froth, Delhi Air Quality Remains Poor

In a double whammy for the national capital, the average air quality index remained in the poor category at 293 on Friday and severe frothing was reported in the Yamuna, with parts of the river remaining blanketed in white.

The pungent foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, posing serious health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, environmental experts told news agency PTI. They said the pollution levels in the river are alarming and urged the government to tackle it on a war footing because major festivals like Chhath Puja are approaching.

"This kind of foam formation is common when fats from decaying plants and pollutants mix with the water, but its presence during the monsoon is surprising," an expert was quoted as saying by the news agency, attributing the frothing to the absence of flood spells that typically wash away pollutants.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that, as of 9 am on Friday, the AQI was also in the very poor category (between 301 and 400) in several parts of Delhi. In north Delhi's Wazirpur, the AQI was 379 while in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, it stood at 327. The figure was 337 in central Delhi's Shadipur and 312 in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said different local sources of pollution have been identified at 13 hotspots in the capital and 80 anti-smog guns will be deployed to keep dust in check. Each of the hotspots, he said, will have a coordination committee to act against local sources of pollution.

The political blame game also continued, with North East Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari saying that the AAP government in Delhi does not want to tackle pollution.

"Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister for 10 years and Atishi has been in the post for a month. They have no intention of tackling pollution and letting the people of Delhi breathe. Pollution is turning fatal again - from the air to the river - and this is just the beginning," he said.

Hitting back, Mr Rai said, "We are doing everything to curb pollution. It is the Arvind Kejriwal government that ensured 24-hour power and reduced the smoke from generators. The BJP is a party that spreads pollution, our party reduces it."