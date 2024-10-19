BJP Blames Delhi Government For Yamuna Pollution, AAP Hits Back

The AAP accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty politics".

East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra on Saturday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for pollution in the Yamuna, saying cleaning the river has never been its priority.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, the AAP in a statement said, "The BJP is only indulging in dirty politics. The Aam Aadmi Party government is working at a war level against pollution... The BJP government is polluting the Yamuna by sending dirty water from Uttar Pradesh while their leaders are merely putting on a show in Delhi," AAP said.

Mr Malhotra made the remark after going to the banks of the river at Kalindi Kunj, accompanied by BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta and local councillor Brahm Singh.

Referring to the thick white froth covering the Yamuna River said, "The Arvind Kejriwal government has only spread lies and illusions about cleaning the Yamuna. When the Lieutenant Governor initiated steps to clean the Yamuna, the Kejriwal government approached the Supreme Court to block them. Cleaning the river has always been a political issue for AAP, not a priority."

He said that despite a decade of promises, pollution in the Yamuna has only worsened, posing serious health risks to people living near it.

Since Friday morning, the Yamuna River has been covered with a thick layer of white froth. Experts have warned against taking a dip in the river, even as people gear up for the Chhath Puja.

The Delhi government on Friday said it is closely monitoring the situation.

Mr Malhotra also questioned the AAP government's handling of the Rs 1,000 crore collected as pollution cess, intended for tackling air and water pollution.

"The Delhi government should clarify what happened to these funds," he said.

The MP also highlighted the severe drop in oxygen levels in the Yamuna as it flows through Delhi and the absence of sewage treatment plants at critical drainage points.

The oxygen content of the river's water drops from 9 units when it enters Delhi to zero as it leaves, making it hazardous for both residents and the environment, he told PTI Videos.

AAP leader Reena Gupta said, "Whether it's the issue of water pollution or air pollution, these issues cross administrative boundaries. There is an airshed within approximately 300 kilometres of Delhi, and the Supreme Court has consistently stated that all state governments need to work together to address this issue."

"However, only the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are actively tackling it. In Haryana, there has been a 30 per cent increase in stubble-burning incidents, while Uttar Pradesh has seen a 70 per cent increase. In contrast, Punjab has experienced a 30 per cent reduction in such incidents, she claimed.

