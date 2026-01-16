Delhi Uses Rs 8-Crore High-Tech Finnish Machine To Tackle Yamuna Pollution

Delhi's Yamuna clean-up effort continues to zero in on its biggest trouble spot- the Najafgarh drain, which carries nearly 70 per cent of the pollution flowing into the river. As part of this ongoing drive, authorities have stepped up mechanical cleaning by deploying a high-tech amphibious machine from Finland to tackle deep-seated sludge, silt and floating waste.

Officials say cleaning at Najafgarh has been underway, but the latest deployment is meant to speed up work on a stretch that has long overwhelmed routine desilting.

"Najafgarh Drain is the biggest contributor to the Yamuna pollution. If we are serious about cleaning the river, this drain has to be treated with the best available technology and continuous monitoring," Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said.

Why Najafgarh Matters

The Najafgarh drain funnels untreated waste from large parts of west and southwest Delhi into the Yamuna. Over the years, silt buildup and thick mats of water hyacinth have narrowed the channel, slowing the flow and adding to pollution downstream.

Officials say that without sustained mechanical cleaning, the drain clogs again quickly.

What The Finnish Machine Brings

The amphibious dredger, sourced from Finland, is designed for narrow, congested drains. It can operate both on land and in water up to six metres deep, allowing continuous cleaning across difficult stretches.

The machine can dredge silt, pump sludge, clear floating garbage and remove water hyacinth in a single operation. It can handle up to 600 cubic metres of sludge per hour and discharge waste up to 1.5 kilometres away, officials said.

The dredger is equipped with GPS tracking and fuel monitoring systems. Its cost is Rs 8,03,78,000.

More Equipment In The Water

To support the dredging work, three self-propelled hopper barges are already operating at the drain. These barges are being used to move dredged material and clear floating waste.

Each barge has a carrying capacity of 12 cubic metres and can unload waste independently. The three barges together cost Rs 5.25 crore, officials said.

More If Results Show

The government says this is not a one-off exercise.

"Our approach is outcome-based. If the performance of this machinery meets expectations, more such advanced machines will be deployed at different locations across the Yamuna River and its drains," Verma said.

He added that the focus remains on sustained action. "Cleaning Yamuna is not about announcements; it is about sustained action on the ground," he said.