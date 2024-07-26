UP Government Defends Kanwar Order, Tells Supreme Court It Was Ensure Peace

The Uttar Pradesh government has firmly opposed petitions challenging its directive requiring shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names prominently.

In a detailed submission to the Supreme Court, the state government said that the directive was issued to ensure a peaceful and orderly pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage where devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, travel to fetch holy water from the Ganges River, sees millions of participants each year.

The Uttar Pradesh government claimed that the directive was introduced in response to specific complaints from Kanwariyas. Pilgrims had allegedly raised concerns about the food being served along the route, which led to apprehensions regarding its preparation in line with religious practices.

The opposition has targetted the government calling the directive 'anti-muslim' and aimed at creating divisions within the society.

Devotees across the nation began their Kanwar Yatra on July 22, on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Many devotees thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer their prayers and also took a holy dip in the Ganga to mark the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Devotees flock to temples, including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kali Paltan temple in Meerut, and the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, to offer their prayers.