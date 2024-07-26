A House For Rahul Gandhi, Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, who had to vacate his official bungalow after being disqualified from Lok Sabha last year, is now being offered a new bungalow, sources have told NDTV.

The 54-year-old Mr Gandhi is the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a constitutional post. This is also the first time since 2014 that there is a leader of Opposition.

The House Committee has offered the Congress leader Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, sources said. He is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow as he holds the rank of a Cabinet minister.

The buzz gained ground after Mr Gandhi's sister, Priyanka, visited Bungalow No 5 at Sunehri Bagh Road.

A response is awaited from the Congress leader, who has been staying at 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi. He has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked.

Mr Gandhi, who first became an MP in 2004, had been living at 12, Tughlaq Lane until his disqualification last year.

