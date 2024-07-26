On CCTV, Murdered Woman's Last Moments In Bengaluru Hostel

The killer is seen running away after stabbing the woman in the Bengaluru PG

The macabre murder of a woman in a Bengaluru paying guest (PG) facility on Tuesday was captured on CCTV. The man seen in the footage has not been identified yet, the police said.

Kriti Kumari, 24, from Bihar was stabbed to death in her PG by an unidentified man who slipped into the building in Bengaluru's Koramangala on Tuesday night.

The disturbing CCTV footage released by the police showed the man knocking on Kumari's door. Though the door was not visible, he walked inside, indicating she had opened the door. Nearly 20 seconds later, the man dragged out Kumari to the corridor and pinned her to the opposite wall.

He took out a knife and swung towards her neck. She managed to push him back a bit; however, he overpowered her and stabbed her in the neck several times. He then ran away.

Kumari is seen sitting with blood on her chest and the floor. Other women in the PG rushed out, and on seeing her, one of them is seen dialling on her cell phone in what was likely the police.

"The investigation into the murder of the woman in PG is being done fast. We have formed three teams. The killer will be caught soon," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said.

The murder on CCTV has raised concerns over security of women in paying guest facilities in big cities.