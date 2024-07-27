Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Bengaluru Hostel Arrested In Madhya Pradesh

The man accused of brutally killing a 24-year-old woman inside her hostel in Bengaluru was arrested in Madhya Pradesh today and is being brought to the city for further investigation, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand confirmed to NDTV.

The victim, Kriti Kumari, originally from Bihar, was residing in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru's bustling Koramangala neighbourhood. On Tuesday night, a man, armed with a knife, infiltrated the building around 11 pm and slit her throat before fleeing the scene.

According to sources, the man is the boyfriend of Ms Kumari's roommate at the hostel. Both the accused and the roommate used to fight over him being unemployed. Often, when the fight turned ugly, Ms Kumari would intervene to escalate matters. Ms Kumari allegedly advised her roommate to distance herself from the man. This provoked the man which led him to kill Ms Kumari, sources said.

The gruesome murder was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the hostel's premises. The footage reveals the man knocking on Ms Kumari's door. Upon entry, he swiftly dragged her into the corridor, pinning her against the wall. Despite her attempts to resist, the attacker overpowered her, repeatedly stabbing her in the neck before fleeing. Other residents rushed out upon hearing the commotion, with one immediately calling the police.

Commissioner Dayanand said that the investigation is being expedited. The Bengaluru police had formed three dedicated teams to catch the accused.

