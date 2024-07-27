In Bengaluru Hostel Murder, Police Probe Finds A Relationship Gone Sour

The brutal murder of a 24-year-old woman at a hostel in a posh Bengaluru locality has sent shockwaves across the nation. The accused has been arrested by the police and is believed to be the boyfriend of the victim, Kriti Kumari's roommate.

The accused, Abhishek, and the roommate frequently argued about his unemployment, and these disputes often grew intense. Kriti would sometimes get involved, and end up making the situation worse. Allegedly, she suggested that her roommate should distance herself from the man.

The relationship, however, soured, and Kriti and her friends started to avoid him. Sometime ago Abhishek came to the PG hostel and created a ruckus following which Kriti Kumari helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel, and both stopped taking his calls.

This enraged him and ultimately led him to kill Kriti.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the attacker walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation where Kriti Kumari used to stay. The CCTV footage shows Abhishek walking toward Kriti's room holding a plastic bag in his hand. Abhishek knocks on the door and enters the room. Soon after, Abhishek is seen dragging her out and Kriti struggles to get out of his clutches.

Abhishek, who was holding a knife in one hand, grabs Kriti's neck. Even as Kriti struggles to avoid being stabbed, the killer manages to stab her repeatedly. As Kriti loses the strength to defend herself, the killer takes his time and attacks her again.

Even after Kriti collapses, the killer holds her by the hair and stabs her. He then takes a step away from her, and after seeing her still breathing, he tries to slit her throat again before running away.

Kumari is seen sitting with blood on her chest and the floor. Other women in the PG rushed out, and on seeing her, one of them was seen dialling on her cell phone what was likely the police.