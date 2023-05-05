Best Probiotics For Weight Loss And Belly Fat In 2023

Talk about health or overall well-being; you will certainly hear the term "probiotic." We can find various natural probiotics, all of which come with a claim to cure all illnesses or diseases. These are a trend now, and probiotics not just help balance the good and the bad gut bacteria but help reduce inflammation as well. So probiotics provide great benefits, especially when you pick the right one. And this can get tricky and overwhelming at times.

What are probiotics?

If you are wondering what probiotics are, they are "live microorganisms" that provide excellent benefits for overall well-being. Many have also shown interest in probiotics as they play a role in fighting obesity and weight loss. Probiotics support the gut and balance the good and the bad bacteria present in it. This, in turn, helps with easy and quick digestion of food and reduces bloating or acidity issues. When the food gets digested well, it is converted into energy and helps with weight loss, and improves stamina when working out. Several probiotic products claim to cure almost anything and everything; however, not all products work the same. Therefore, it is essential to research before buying a probiotic for yourself. To simplify things, we have listed the three best probiotics for weight loss and all the details you might want to know. Read until the end, and then make an informed decision.

3 Best Probiotics for Weight Loss

Just search for probiotics for weight loss, and you will see numerous results. Choosing one from thousands of such products can be hard. The probiotics we recommend for weight loss are,

- YourBiology - Best For Women

- Biotics 8 - Best For Men

Let us have a look at each of these probiotics in detail.

#1. YourBiology – The best probiotic for weight loss in women

YourBiology is one of the best supplementsdesigned especially for women. The supplement also goes by the name YourBiology Gut+, and it naturally improves digestion. The probiotic strains used in this supplement help eliminate harmful toxins from the intestines and aid in the growth of good gut bacteria. The makers of this probiotic claim that the supplement changes how a woman's digestive system works.

YourBiology not just helps with digestion but also improves energy, reduces acidity and bloating, and boosts the immune system. Those who have taken the supplement have also witnessed low-stress levels and constipation. The supplement also helps with proper nutrient absorption.

Let us have a look at what YourBiology is, its pros, and the ingredients used in YourBiology.

YourBiology - What is it?

YourBiology is a natural supplement that improves your gut health. The supplement combines probiotic and prebiotic ingredients to provide the best benefits to women. YourBiology also has lactobacillus, and this also works wonders for the vaginal health of women, especially those who have frequent yeast or urinary tract infections. However, the makers say that men can also take the supplement.

YourBiology Gut+ works by replenishing the good bacteria in the gut, thus, improving overall gut health. This thus improves digestion and aids in weight loss and nutrient absorption.

YourBiology - Ingredients Used

YourBiology is made of various useful probiotic and prebiotic strains. These natural ingredients improve the gut's overall health and eliminate harmful bacteria, if any. The supplement uses 6 bacterial strains overall, and the details of the same are added below.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus - This is a kind of good bacteria that maintains the acidic nature of the intestines. Lactobacillus Acidophilus also keeps the walls of the intestines intact and healthy and also boosts the immune system. The bacteria strain also reduces the harmful toxins in the body, thus reducing stomach-related issues and infections.

Bifidobacterium Lactis - Our gut needs good bacteria, and with the lifestyle and harmful toxins all around us, gut health is compromised. Bacterium like Bifidobacterium lactis are needed to strengthen and maintain gut health and lining. This bacterium also regulates acidity and bowel movement and also helps with nutrient absorption. This is also useful in treating bloating, gas, cramps, and indigestion.

Lactobacillus Plantarum - This is a strain of good bacteria that is normally found in the gut and mouth of humans. Lactobacillus Plantarum aids in digestion and improves bowel movements. When digestion issues are solved, the functioning of the digestive tract improves. All of these also help with weight loss.

Lactobacillus Paracasei - It is one of the bacteria strains that reduces inflammation and improves skin health. This bacterium helps naturally improve gut health and also keeps vaginal diseases at bay.

Marine Polysaccharide Complex - This natural ingredient protects the other ingredients in the formula from strong stomach acids. Marine Polysaccharide Complex, in simple terms, is "brown seaweed extract" and helps the gut to absorb the probiotics easily. This is what makes YourBiology safe and one of the best probiotics for weight loss.

Fructooligosaccharide - Fructooligosaccharide is a prebiotic and is a natural fiber that improves the good bacteria in the gut. As the friendly bacteria in the gut are nourished, it helps with immune and oxidative responses. This natural prebiotic also aids with the absorption of vitamins and minerals.

Now that we have seen the ingredients of YourBiology let us see how to use the same.

YourBiology - How to use this probiotic?

YourBiology Gut+ needs to be taken once in the morning along with breakfast, and the 2nd capsule can be taken in the evening along with dinner. It is necessary to take two capsules every day to notice good results. Also, it is important to note that these should not be had on an empty stomach.

Also, probiotic supplements should be taken every day without missing the dose. Make sure never to overdose just because you missed a day in between. Taking more capsules than recommended can cause side effects like bloating, nausea, or digestion issues.

How long does it take for YourBiology to work?

When you take YourBiology Gut+ as per the recommended dose of two capsules daily, you can witness the results within 3 weeks. The makers of the supplement state that the bacteria in the gut need some time to get adjusted. However, the results can be obtained quicker when you combine the capsules with some hacks like having more water, eating fiber-rich food, and avoiding sweets or sugar.

Also, the supplement has an easy return policy where the users can return the product within 60 days. If you find that there isn't any improvement in digestion or your overall health, the product can be returned, and a refund obtained.

Who can use YourBiology?

YourBiology Gut+ is specially formulated for women. One of the main reasons for the same is the use of ingredients that are good for the overall vaginal health of women. YourBiology works great as an immune booster, and this natural probiotic aids in weight loss as well.

Various studies have shown that probiotics help shed some weight and also help get rid of stubborn belly fat as well. This happens as the probiotics have live microorganisms that boost the metabolic rate, and the fat is burned and converted into energy instead of glucose.

#2. Biotics 8 - An Ideal Probiotic for Men

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

It is a well-known fact that more and more people suffer from severe digestion issues these days. This happens due to the unhealthy lifestyle followed. Some of the common symptoms people complain of include constipation, bloating, acidity, and discomfort in the stomach. These problems are quite common in men, too, especially those who are into smoking and drinking. If you are one of those men with digestive issues, try Biotics 8 and find some relief.

Let us look at Biotics 8 and learn how it works and the ingredients used.

Biotics 8 - What is it?

In simple terms, Biotics 8 is a specially formulated probiotic formula that works wonders for male gut health. The supplement is made using all-natural ingredients and acts fast as well. The makers have also stated that the formula is designed to quickly calm digestion issues and address gas and bloating. The supplement also improves immunity and improves metabolism, energy, and focus levels.

Biotics 8 is a product of Bauer Nutrition and claims to restore the gut to its previous health just after a few days. Some of the ingredients used in Biotics 8 include vitamins B2, B1, L-tyrosine, resveratrol, oat straw extract, etc., to name a few.

The supplement works in various ways to improve gut health and aids in digestion. The formula helps break down the cabs and complex sugars and protein. This, in turn, helps relieve symptoms related to gut issues like bloating, nausea, and gas. As gut health improves, users can feel energetic and enhance their mood as well. You can also find various positive reviews of this product online, all of which back such claims made by the makers.

Biotics 8 can be purchased online from the official website of the manufacturer. The product also has an easy return and refund policy. In addition, the 60-capsule bottle has a 60-day money-back guarantee in case the users are unhappy with the results.

Let us now have a look at the ingredients used in Biotics 8.

Biotics 8 - The ingredients used

There are numerous probiotic supplements online, and not all are healthy. Many of them have fillers or hidden chemical ingredients and are unsafe to consume. However, Biotics 8, on the other hand, has natural ingredients in the right amounts. The probiotic for weight loss, Biotics 8, has vitamins, digestive enzymes, and fiber to promote a healthy gut. All of these ingredients are balanced with probiotic strains. Let us have a look at the ingredients in detail.

Alpha GPC - Alpha GPC is a natural ingredient that helps boost focus and learning. It is beneficial for the production of hormones and helps with endurance. Alpha GPC is also beneficial during workouts or exercises as it prevents the dipping of choline levels.

Huperzia Serrata - One of the natural ingredients called Huperzia Serrata is also used in Biotics 8. Huperzia Serrata prevents the excess formation of cholinesterase, which in turn increases the formation of acetylcholine in the body. When the body produces more acetylcholine, the health of the nerve cells and neurotransmitters in the body remains good.

Lutemax 2020 - Lutemax 2020 is a patented ingredient that helps strengthen the retina's protective layer. The ingredient also keeps the eye healthy and protects them from the harmful blue light of the gadgets. It also shows a huge improvement in cognitive performance. These ingredients show that Biotics 8 is not just good for gut health and weight loss but for overall health as well.

Bacopa Monnieri Extract - The extract of Bacopa monnieri used in Biotics 8 helps reduce inflammation which is often caused due to kidney diseases or diabetes. The extract also improves the focus and function of the brain and helps reduce stress, anxiety, and high blood pressure.

L-Tyrosine - L-tyrosine is a type of amino acid that promotes the production of protein and thyroid hormone in the body. The amino acid also boosts the production of melanin, which in turn increases focus. A few studies have also shown that Biotics 8 impacts memory and overall health.

Cat's Claw Extract - This ingredient not just boosts immunity, but helps reduce stiffness and pain in the joints, and treats symptoms related to stomach disorders. The ingredient also reduces the symptoms related to arthritis and eliminates acidity, and bloating, thus improving digestion.

Oat Straw Extract - Oat straw extract improves digestion and improves blood flow, heart health, and brain function. The extract also improves energy and metabolism, thus aiding in weight loss.

L- Theanine - L-theanine is naturally found in black and green tea. The compound promotes good sleep and reduces stress. L-theanine also promotes fat and weight loss, improves immunity, and is good for overall physical health as well.

Vitamin B1- Biotics 8 also has vitamin B1 in the form of thiamine hydrochloride. This vitamin works wonders for heart and brain health and also helps with the smooth flow of electrolytes from the muscles and cells.

Vitamin B7 - Another important ingredient used in Biotics 8, which is not just good for digestion and weight loss, but is good for the nervous system, is vitamin B7. This vitamin boosts overall immunity and aids in the growth of nails and hair.

Vitamin B12 - Another vitamin that is good for the gut's overall health is vitamin b12. When the food is digested well and the body receives the needed nutrition, it does stay healthy and in shape. The vitamin also helps maintain the needed amount of red blood cells and reduces stomach-related issues like nausea, acidity, and bloating.

Pterostilbene - Pterostilbene is an ingredient that is often used in the treatment of illnesses that involve carcinogens and inflammation. In addition, it is a very powerful antioxidant that aids in weight and fat loss.

Resveratrol - Another ingredient that is used in Biotics 8 that aids in good gut health and promotes weight loss is resveratrol. This is naturally found in grapes, and it helps reduce inflammation and provides excellent relief to those suffering from arthritis. Resveratrol also helps improve digestive health by preventing the leakage of harmful toxins from the gut into your blood.

Biotics 8 - The Dosage

Biotics 8 is available as a capsule and is quite easy to swallow. The capsule needs to be taken on an empty stomach. However, you can have it with juice, milk, or water. The makers recommend taking three capsules a day for better results.

The Working Mechanism and Cycle of Biotics 8

The makers of Biotics 8 have also shared a glimpse of how this probiotic supplement might work when taken in the right dosage. Though the results can be case specific, let us see what they have to say.

Biotics 8 is made especially for men; taking these as per the recommended dosage can provide these amazing benefits.

Day 2 - After 48 hours of taking the first dose, the formula is said to fill your gut with good probiotic bacteria.

Day 14 - If you have been taking the supplements for 14 days without missing any dosage, you will start seeing good results. You should see your energy levels and mood improve and also see an improvement in digestion.

Day 30 - After taking it for a month, you should be able to see a visible change in your digestive health and should have even lost some weight.

After three months - If you have been taking the supplement for three months without missing out on doses, your overall gut health should have improved, and you should have no issues related to ingestion or insomnia. Overall, you would look leaner, more active, and healthy.

Biotics 8 is one of the best probiotics for weight loss and improves overall wellness.

#3. Elm & Rye Probiotic - A Daily Supplement for Good Health and Weight Loss

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

If you are searching for a probiotic that aids in weight loss and is efficient, you must try the Daily Probiotic from Elm & Rye. Unlike the other supplements in the list, the Elm & Rye Probiotic has just one strain called the lactobacillus acidophilus. The supplement improves the microbiome's activity in the intestines and helps with nutrient absorption. Regular intake of this supplement promotes regular bowel movements without any discomfort and aids in weight loss.

Most of the customers who have used this supplement also love how it is available as a gummy supplement. The flavor of strawberry passionfruit is loved by many, and the cost between the gummies and the regular capsules is a little. Also, users can obtain excellent discounts when they buy in bulk or subscribe for regular purchases.

Elm & Rye Probiotic - What is it?

Elm & Rye Probiotic is a daily probiotic supplement formulated to regulate the gut's health and increase the good active bacteria. The daily supplement also helps boost the overall immune system and has just one ingredient known as Lactobacillus Acidophilus.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is a very common strain of probiotics, and this is also found in cheese or yogurt. The same can be found in various fermented foods and probiotic supplements. The probiotic strain of Lactobacillus Acidophilus produces the enzyme lactase, which produces lactic acid. The lactase produced helps break lactose into lactic acid.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus not just improves digestive health but makes you healthy overall. Some of the benefits it provides, in brief, are,

- helps with weight loss

- reduces the symptoms related to flu or cold

- improves the symptoms related to IBS or irritable bowel syndrome

- reduces various symptoms associated with allergies

- helps reduce LDL cholesterol and high cholesterol

- can help prevent diarrhea

- can also prevent or treat various vaginal infections

When the Elm & Rye Probiotic is taken daily per the suggested dosage, one can easily witness excellent results within a few weeks.

Now that we know that Elm & Rye Probiotic has just one strain of probiotic let us look at its various benefits in detail.

Elm & Rye Probiotic - The benefits it provides

The Elm & Rye Probiotic improves various symptoms related to bad gut health. It also improves digestive health, and one can achieve better health and well-being by taking this daily probiotic supplement. One of the advantages of using the probiotic is that it includes a money-back guarantee with a full refund on the return of the product within 60 days.

We all know that probiotics are good for our gut but also play an important role in our overall health and well-being. Regular Elm & Rye Probiotics intake can also help with visible weight loss. Some of the benefits of taking the daily probiotic include the following.

Reduces bloating - Those who suffer from stomach-related issues like gas, bloating, or nausea can relieve the symptoms by taking the Elm & Rye Probiotic. The probiotic works by increasing the good bacteria in the gut.

Improves digestion - The food needs various vital substances for easy digestion and absorption of the nutrition from our food. The daily probiotic from Elm & Rye helps with that as well. In simple terms, it helps maintain the balance in the digestive system.

Improves bowel movement - When the food is digested well, you find relief from bloating and gas and have more relaxed and regular bowel movements.

Stress reduction - Our body's digestive tract is home to most of the serotonin hormone, also known as the stress hormone. When the gut is balanced and the digestive tract is healthy, it also regulates the production of serotonin. Hence, our mood is elevated, and we feel more relaxed and happier.

These are just a few benefits of using Elm & Rye Probiotic daily. When the digestive issues are sorted out, you will feel more energetic and lose weight as the body's metabolism is regulated.

We have seen the three best probiotics for weight loss and overall digestive health. Let us look at a few ways you can keep in mind when choosing a probiotic for daily use.

The strain it contains - Make sure that the probiotic you use has natural ingredients and a strain that is good for gut health and weight management.

The dosage - You do not want to use a probiotic supplement requiring a couple of capsules daily. Ensure the probiotic supplement you choose has the right dosage of effective strain and does not require you to take more than 2 capsules daily.

Is refrigeration needed - You might have to carry your supplement with you when you are traveling. So, pick a probiotic that can be stored easily at room temperature.

Tested by third-party - As FDA does not regulate probiotic supplements, you can choose one from a credible third-party organization like USP, NSF International, or UL Solutions tests.

Dietary and allergies - Check the ingredient list to ensure that the probiotic supplement meets your allergy or dietary needs.

The cost and return policy - Probiotic supplements can have varied prices. Pick a quality and reputed product and check the return policy. Most of the supplements have a money-back guarantee if the product does not show the claimed results.

FAQs

When can I ideally take the probiotics for optimum weight loss?

Most of the probiotic supplements are taken in the morning with breakfast. Make sure to go by the recommended dosage suggested by your product's manufacturer. A few can be taken on an empty stomach with juice or water. However, a few are to be taken with food.

Can probiotic supplements reduce belly fat?

When the probiotic supplements are taken along with a healthy diet and exercise, one can easily lose stubborn fat from the belly. However, remember that it is case specific and depends on the probiotic you are using and your lifestyle and diet.

What are the probiotic strains I need to look out for?

If your main focus is weight loss, you can look for the following probiotic bacterium strains in the supplements.

- Lactobacillus Plantarum

- Lactobacillus Acidophilus

- Probiotic Lactobacillus Sakei

- Bifidobacterium Bifidum

Final Thoughts

Probiotic supplements are not just good for gut health and weight loss, but they provide various other health benefits when taken every day. First, however, choose a probiotic supplement with natural ingredients and a good bacterium strain. Then, combine it with a healthy diet and regular exercise to witness amazing results in no time.

