Study Abroad: UK University Offers Scholarships Worth 7,500 Pounds, Check Eligibility

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom is offering scholarships worth 7,500 pounds (approximately Rs 7.86 lakh) to international students.

The scholarship, named Professor David Locker, is for students with backgrounds in social science or dentistry who plan to pursue a Master's in Dental Public Health (MDPH) at Sheffield. Interested students can apply for this scholarship through the official website.

Advertisement

Eligibility:

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must:

Hold an offer to study MDPH Public Health starting in September 2024.

Receive an unconditional offer to study at the University before September 2, 2024.

Not receive funds from a research council, government, private enterprise, charity, or similar organisation.

Not have previously studied outside their country.

Be an overseas fee-paying student from a low or middle-income country (refer to terms and conditions).

Selection process

The selection process involves outstanding applications being chosen by a panel of senior staff members.

The panel will particularly consider:

Exceptional academic performance.

A clear rationale for choosing a postgraduate course at the University of Sheffield.

Demonstrated ability to overcome academic and professional challenges.

Applicants should note that the scholarship cannot be deferred, and students on leave of absence will not qualify for the award upon their return.

The scholarship will be disbursed as a contribution toward tuition fees, with no cash alternative available.

Receiving the scholarship is contingent upon successfully obtaining a visa to study at the University in September 2024.