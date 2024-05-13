Watch: LinkedIn Co-Founder Uses His 'Digital Twin' In Interview, Paytm CEO Reacts

The clip shows Mr Hoffman's "digital twin".

Needless to say, we are living in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). The powerful technology has made significant strides across multiple industries and its vast capabilities are only beginning to be explored. Now, a video of an AI-generated version of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has sent social media into a frenzy and promoted a reaction from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The clip shows Mr Hoffman's "digital twin" in a conversation with a journalist. Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sharma wrote, "So "Digital Twins" Will that a legit new term for your AI version?"

Take a look at the video below:

So “Digital Twins”

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 10, 2024

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 21,000 views and several likes and comments.

Notably, Mr Hoffman's interview with the journalist comes weeks after he unveiled a video showing him in a conversation with his own deepfake. In a blog post, the LinkedIn co-founder explained that his video avatar is generated by Hour One and voice cloning is down by 11ElevenLabs.

"My latest experiment is creating an AI-generated version of myself. It's not because I want another me-I actually thought I wouldn't like doing this. But I was curious about testing the capabilities of a digital twin: how interacting with it might help me think differently, express myself in new ways, or connect ideas that I might not have otherwise," Mr Hoffman wrote.

He added that with his "digital twin" he wanted to test "what is possible and positive from this application of the technology" which makes many "uncomfortable". "I think these avatars, when built thoughtfully, have the potential to act as mirrors to ourselves-ones that reflect back our own ideas and personality to examine and consider," he said.

Further, in the blog post, Mr Hoffman wrote that he views AI as a "powerful amplifier of humans". "A powerful technology has arrived. It's important to be aware and thoughtful as we go into-and work to shape-the future," he added.

"This experiment is still a work in progress, and I'm excited to continue to explore how AI and video can make content more dynamic and accessible," Mr Hoffman wrote.