Video: Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner Twice In Thane Road Rage, Child Screams

A Tata Harrier rams a Toyota Fortuner in a road rage in Thane

A Tata Harrier SUV was seen ramming a Toyota Fortuner in a road rage incident in Maharashtra's Thane today.

The video shows a child sitting in the backseat of the Fortuner. The boy screamed as the black Harrier, after hitting the white SUV from behind, took a U-turn and rammed their SUV again from the front.

A man who was standing on the road was also hit by the Harrier and dragged for several metres.

The police in response to a post on X, which alerted them about the incident, said they are looking into the matter. The incident happened at 11 am.