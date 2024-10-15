Mumbai Road Rage Turns Deadly, Man Beaten To Death In Front of Family

28-year-old had a scuffle with an auto-rickshaw driver.

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of men after a dispute over an autorickshaw hitting his vehicle in Mumbai's Malad on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Akash Maeen, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker. He was with his parents at the time of the dispute.

On Saturday evening, near Pushpa Park, the auto driver hit Akash's car while overtaking. This led to an argument between them, after which the auto driver left, Dindoshi Police said.

Akash was assaulted by a crowd that had gathered in support of the auto driver.

The man is seen in a video being thrashed by a group of men while his father tries to push them away. In a desperate attempt to protect him, Akash's mother lay over his body, like a shield.

“Maeen was kicked and punched, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Based on CCTV footage, we held six persons on Sunday and three on Monday. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences,” an official said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The police have arrested nine people. They will be in police custody till October 22.