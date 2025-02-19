Video: Refused Entry, SUV Rams Guards At Gate Of Mumbai Apartment Complex

A man driving an SUV tried to run over four people at the gate of a posh apartment complex in Mumbai after the guards stopped him from entering.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a black SUV hitting a group of guards, reversing, and ramming the guard cabin.

It reverses again, and accelerates towards more people standing near the gate of the posh apartment complex 'JP North' in Mumbai's Mira Road. The incident happened at 11 am on Tuesday.

The SUV driver, who has been identified as Kashish Gupta, is on the run. There were two passengers with him.

Mr Gupta in another video taken by a security guard in his mobile is heard abusing the guards, and warning them what he would do.

"Tell them to fall in line. They have no idea what I can do," Mr Gupta said before he drove the SUV towards a group of security guards blocking the gate.

A police case has been filed over the incident.