Pilot Accused Of Raping Air Hostess At His Thane Home, Case Filed

A 23-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly raped by her colleague, a pilot, at his home in Mira Road near Mumbai.

The incident took place earlier this week. (Representational)
Thane:

A 23-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly raped by her colleague, a pilot, at his home in Mira Road near Mumbai. The incident took place earlier this week, shortly after the two had travelled together on a flight to London.

Upon returning to Mumbai, they again travelled together to Mira Road, where they lived - separately.

The survivor alleged that during this time, the pilot asked her to visit his place first and then return to her home later.

When they reached his house, she found out that no one else was present. He then raped her, alleged the air hostess.

A case has been filed at the Navghar police station.

The pilot is currently on the run, and the cops have launched a search to arrest him, officials said.

