Video: Man Clings Onto Bonnet As Cab Driver Races Down Mumbai Road

A road-rage incident in Mumbai culminated in a man hanging on for dear life on the bonnet of a cab, with the driver increasing the speed of the vehicle instead of slowing down.

The incident was caught on camera by a person on a two-wheeler and the video is now going viral. A case has been filed against the cab driver.

Officials said the drivers of two cars, including an Ertiga being used as a taxi, got into a fight in the suburb of Vile Parle on Tuesday night. The driver of the Ertiga got so enraged that he tried to run the other man over, but he managed to jump on the bonnet instead.

The video, shot on the Western Express Highway, shows the man hanging onto the car - one hand in a space between the bonnet and the windshield and the other holding onto the radio antenna. As the motorcycle overtakes the Ertiga, the man can be seen shouting out to the rider, seeking help.

After the video went viral, the airport police registered a case against the driver of the Ertiga, who has been identified as Bhimkumar Mahato.

