UP Officials Investigate Video Depicting Student Cleaning Teacher's Car

Officials have been asked to investigate the matter and take strict action. (Representational)

An investigation has been ordered after a viral video recently showed a primary school student allegedly cleaning his teacher's car in a school in Faridpur village of Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad block, officials said.

As the video spread on social media, Basic Education Officer Akhand Pratap Singh has asked officials to investigate the matter and take strict action against the guilty.

Mr Singh said he has taken cognisance of the matter and it will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, he added.