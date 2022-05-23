Man Attacks Wife, Mother-In-Law Intervenes, Gets Killed: Cops

The accused attacked his wife, mother-in-law with a sharp weapon. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Jharwad village in Maharashtra's Nashik district during a domestic quarrel, a police official said on Monday.

Kisan Pardhi's wife had left home some days ago due to his alcohol addiction and he had gone to her maternal house to get her back, the official said.

"His wife refused to come back, which infuriated Pardhi, who attacked her with a sharp weapon. When his 55-year-old mother-in-law tried to intervene, Pardhi attacked her and killed her instantly. Neighbours pinned down Pardhi," said the Ghoti police station official.

The accused, Pardhi was arrested and charged with murder, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)