Martial Arts Coach Allegedly Made Students Do 200 Sit-Ups, 1 Falls Ill

The coach allegedly punished the students and made them do 200 sit-ups.

A martial arts coach in Maharashtra has been charged for allegedly punishing his students, following which at least one of them fell sick, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Palghar district's Nallasopara district on February 8 when the instructor was training a group of seven students on the terrace of a school.

Tulinj police station senior inspector Daniel Ben said the instructor asked the students to do 200 sit-ups as punishment.

After doing sit-ups, one of the students experienced physical pains and developed high fever, the officer said quoting the complaint lodged by the parents of the student.

A case has been registered against the coach under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

We will take appropriate action against the instructor after identifying him, the police said.