Silver, Imitation Jewelry Worth Rs 3.38 Crores Robbed On Gujarat Highway

The jewellery consignment was being sent to the Ahmedabad airport (Representational)

A gang of robbers took away silver and imitation jewellery worth Rs 3.88 crore from a delivery van of a courier company after attacking the driver in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, a police official said on Saturday.

The robbers came in three cars and intercepted the van near Sayla town on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway late on Friday night, said Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat.

"The assailants fled in their vehicles after looting jewellery worth Rs 3.88 crore. We have formed 15 teams to nab the culprits," said Dudhat.

The jewellery consignment was being sent to the Ahmedabad airport for onward despatch to other cities in the country, said an official from the Rajkot-based courier company.

"Our van delivers valuables at Ahmedabad airport from Rajkot every day. The van driver called us from someone else's mobile late Friday night and informed us that some persons had looted jewellery parcels after thrashing him. The parcels belonged to nearly 50 traders and jewellers," said the courier firm's manager Pintu Singh.

