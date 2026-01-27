On Camera, Men Rob Jewellery Store At Gunpoint Near Bengaluru

Armed robbers carried out a daring daylight heist at a jewellery shop in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, today.

The incident occurred at Ram Dev Jewellery, located in Dasanapura near the National Highway, at approximately 5:30 PM.

CCTV footage shows three unidentified men arriving at the shop on a two-wheeler. Once inside, they threatened the staff at gunpoint. The accused reportedly posed as customers and asked to see specific earring designs. When informed that the requested designs were unavailable, they allegedly pulled out a pistol, threatened the occupants, and physically assaulted them - scratching their faces and covering their mouths to prevent them from raising an alarm.

The suspects reportedly made off with over 30 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The store is owned by Manik Ram. At the time of the robbery, his two children, Gautham and Vishnu, were manning the shop. Manik Ram's wife, Shobha, who was in a nearby store, rushed to the premises after hearing her children scream, but the robbers had already escaped.

Following the incident, officers from the Madanayakanahalli police station rushed to the spot to conduct an inspection. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru North-West Division), DL Nagesh, also visited the scene to review the investigation.

The police have registered a case of robbery, and efforts are currently underway to identify and catch the accused.