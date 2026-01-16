2 Women Disguise As Men For Robbery In Bengaluru. How They Were Caught

Two women have been arrested for carrying out a robbery after disguising themselves as men to avoid suspicion in Bengaluru.

According to police, the robbery occurred on January 13 at a house belonging to an auto driver. They allegedly broke into the house when he was away.

The incident came to light when the auto driver returned home and found that a theft had taken place. He later informed the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police secured CCTV footage showing the accused committing the theft.

The women had disguised themselves as men to throw the investors off track.

Investigators then traced a two-wheeler registration number linked to the crime, which led them to them.

They were identified as Shalu and Neelu, both residents of Bengaluru.

The police said they were carrying out an investigation to determine if they are linked to other similar theft cases in the city.