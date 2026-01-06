Gang Uses Toy Pistol To Rob Jewellery Shop In Hyderabad

Police have arrested a gang for attempting a daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad using a fake toy pistol to threaten the shop owner.

The police under the Malkajgiri commissionerate arrested the accused in connection with the robbery attempt at Balaji Jewellery Shop, which took place on January 2 at around 5:15 pm and was caught on CCTV.

According to police, two of the accused first entered the shop posing as customers. After checking the situation inside, two more accused entered the shop.

One of the accused threatened the shop owner with a fake toy pistol, while another attacked him with an axe. During the struggle, the shop owner resisted and managed to pull back most of the jewellery.

However, the accused managed to escape on a bike with one packet of gold ornaments.

Malkajgiri DCP Sridhar said the accused had conducted a recce of several jewellery shops before selecting the target. After receiving the complaint, special police teams were formed, and the gang was arrested based on technical clues and eyewitness information.

Police said the main accused are habitual offenders and are involved in several previous robbery and property-related cases. A car, a bike, and the fake toy pistol used in the crime were seized from them.