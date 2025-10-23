"Bangladeshi Link" Claim in Indore Transgender Mass Suicide Attempt Case

There has been a sensational twist in the case of 24 transgenders who attempted suicide by consuming phenyl together in Indore.

Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi, the country's first transgender Kathavachak and Vaishnav Akhara chief, has released a video alleging "Bangladeshi transgender women have infiltrated several cities in India, including Indore."

"For several days, we have been hearing about Bangladeshi transgender women coming to India. They are spreading misconceptions in society. Male transgenders are posing as women and creating discord. Even among us, jihadi transgenders are targeting Hindu transgender women," she said in the video.

Himangi Sakhi, who earlier made headlines for opposing actor Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar in Uttar Pradesh, demanded a special investigation team (SIT) should look into the alleged infiltration.

"An SIT must be formed to see who is helping these groups in India. They have damaged the reputation of India's transgender community," she said.

The controversy stems from a deadly internal conflict between two transgender factions in Indore's Nandlalpura area, which turned tragic on the night of October 15. According to police, 24 transgender members of the Nandlalpura Dera allegedly consumed phenyl in a mass suicide attempt following months of internal harassment and rivalry.

Timely intervention by neighbours and the police saved all 24 lives, but the incident has shocked the community. Sources in the Kinnar Akhara said the dispute began over control of the Dera's throne and financial transactions.

The Nandlalpura Dera, headed by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi, has accused rival leader Sapna Haji and her associates of "mental harassment, threats, and extortion."

Tripathi, who also serves as the national head of the Kinnar Akhara, said his community's safety was at risk.

"Our members' lives are in danger. The administration must provide protection. Despite arrests, three accused remain absconding," he said.

Police officer Ajay Rajouria said a case has been filed against Sapna Haji, Raja Hashmi, and two men posing as journalists under the names 'Pankaj Jain' and 'Akshay Kumaon'.

"Sapna Haji was arrested on October 16. Her three associates are on the run. A R 10,000 reward has been announced for their capture. Teams are continuously tracking their movements," Rajouria told reporters.

The transgender community in Indore remains divided. While Laxminarayan Tripathi has demanded security for his faction, Himangi Sakhi's explosive claims about "foreign infiltration" have set off a fresh storm - one that blurs the lines between religious politics, identity, and law enforcement.