Opinion | Why India's Gen Z Is Done With Traditional Politicians

There is a peculiar kind of confidence that comes from mistaking noise for understanding. Walk into any political war room in India today and you will find strategists confidently explaining "the Gen Z mindset" through slide decks full of Instagram trends, reels, and hashtag campaigns - as if a generation's worldview can be reverse-engineered from its social media habits. This confidence is precisely the problem. India's political class believes it has cracked the code of its youngest voters. It has not. What it has cracked, at best, is their attention span for thirty seconds - not their trust, not their conviction, and certainly not their respect.

The Manufactured Relevance Trap

Scroll through the last few years of political discourse in India and a pattern emerges: an extraordinary amount of energy spent on things that simply do not register with Gen Z's actual concerns. Renaming a city. Relitigating whether a national song constitutes true patriotism. Wading into celebrity spats - a Kriti Sanon versus Kangana Ranaut spectacle - as though this qualifies as cultural engagement. Rewriting or re-litigating historical narratives depending on which version flatters which side. Communal flashpoints dressed up as governance debates. Caste arithmetic disguised as social justice.

None of this is Gen Z's language. This is legacy politics wearing a young person's clothes and hoping nobody notices the fit is wrong.

Gen Z did not grow up with the emotional scaffolding of Partition memory, Emergency-era trauma, or Mandal-era caste consciousness that shaped previous generations' political grammar. They grew up with global classrooms on their phones, with friends across borders, with the ability to see - in real time - how other societies are solving problems India's political discourse still treats as unsolvable. When they see politicians pour national attention into a city's name or a song's interpretation, it does not read as cultural pride. It reads as a diversion - a magician's trick to keep your eyes on one hand while the other hand does something else, or nothing at all.

An Embarrassingly Simple Thing

Ask any Gen Z Indian what they want from their leaders, and the answer is rarely ideological. It is functional. They want jobs that match their skills. They want institutions that work without a bribe. They want their taxes to translate into visible public goods. They want leaders who, when wrong, say so - plainly, without spin. They want a political culture where disagreement doesn't require dehumanizing the other side.

This is not a radical ask. It is, if anything, a strikingly modest one. And yet it remains largely unmet, because meeting it requires something Indian politics has grown allergic to: direct, unembellished honesty. Gen Z does not need a politician to be perfect. They need a politician to be real. A leader who admits "we got this wrong, here's what we're doing about it" earns more credibility with this generation than a hundred polished press conferences ever could. Authenticity, not eloquence, is the currency they trade in - and it is a currency most of the political establishment has stopped minting.

The Trust Deficit Is the Real Crisis

Survey after survey, and simply any honest conversation with young Indians, reveals a quiet but corrosive skepticism toward political institutions. This is not apathy - it is informed disillusionment. This generation has watched corruption scandals unfold and dissolve without consequence. They have watched promises made in election season evaporate the moment the results are declared. They have watched public discourse get captured by manufactured outrage over things that, six months later, nobody even remembers debating.

The danger here is not that Gen Z will simply disengage - though many are choosing exactly that. The deeper danger is what happens when disengagement calcifies into contempt. A generation that stops believing institutions can be reformed is a generation that stops participating in reforming them. That is a far more dangerous outcome for a democracy than any single election result.

A 20-Year Window That Won't Wait

There is a harder, more arithmetical reason this matters beyond sentiment or civility. India has, by most demographic projections, roughly a two-decade window in which it remains among the youngest large nations on earth - a period economists have long called the demographic dividend. This is not a permanent condition. It is a closing one. Every year spent relitigating a city's name or a song's meaning is a year drawn down against a clock that does not pause for political theatre.

And this is not a marginal constituency being overlooked. Gen Z and the youth cohort adjacent to it make up something in the range of 65 per cent of India's population - not a niche voting bloc to be managed with a symbolic gesture here and a celebrity appearance there, but a demographic majority whose skills, employment, and trust will determine whether the dividend is actually cashed in or quietly squandered. A nation cannot claim to be planning for its future while remaining fundamentally illegible to the majority of the people who will live in it. Misreading this cohort is not a communications failure. It is a strategic failure with a hard expiry date, and every year of misdirected attention is a year that does not come back.

They Are Not Anti-National

One of the most persistent misreadings of Gen Z by India's political class is the assumption that indifference to religious or caste-based mobilization signals a lack of national feeling. It signals the opposite. This generation carries a version of Indian identity that is arguably more secure than previous generations' - precisely because it does not need to be constantly reasserted through conflict with an "other." They are proud of India not because they are told to be afraid of losing it, but because they have seen, through global comparison, what it could become.

What they want built is not a fortress identity defined by who is excluded, but a shared future defined by who gets to belong. Love and peace are not naive aspirations to this generation - they are strategic ones. They understand, in a way that decades of zero-sum politics has obscured, that a divided society cannot compete, cannot innovate, and cannot hold together under real external pressure. Unity, to Gen Z, is not sentimentality. It is infrastructure.

The Paradox

There is a further, subtler tension worth naming plainly. Gen Z has not given up on the idea of India as a great civilisation with a great future - if anything, they hold that vision with real conviction, often more confidently than the generations that came before them. But they increasingly sense a paradox their leaders seem unable or unwilling to see: that the very instruments being used to build this greatness - the nostalgia contests, the identity battles, the constant re-litigation of who belongs and who does not - are the things most likely to hold the country back.

To this generation, a great power is not built by winning arguments about the past. It is built by winning the future: in labs, in classrooms, in factories, in the quiet competence of institutions that simply work. They see other nations pulling ahead not because they have resolved every historical grievance, but because they have chosen, deliberately, to stop re-fighting them. Gen Z's fear is not that India lacks the raw material for greatness. It is that the political preoccupation with old battles is precisely what will keep India from becoming the country it insists, in every speech, that it is destined to be.

The Cost of Getting This Wrong

India's politicians should treat this as an urgent strategic problem, not a demographic footnote. A large and growing share of the electorate is quietly concluding that the entire political establishment - across party lines - is more interested in managing perception than solving problems. That conclusion, once settled, is extraordinarily difficult to reverse.

The fix is not another social media campaign, another youth outreach cell, another celebrity endorsement dressed up as engagement. It is a fundamental shift in posture: fewer performances, more plain talk; fewer manufactured controversies, more visible delivery; fewer symbolic gestures, more structural honesty.

Gen Z is not asking India's leaders to be young. They are asking them to be truthful. That distinction is one the political class urgently needs to understand - before the twenty-year window closes, and before the silence of a disillusioned majority becomes the sound of an entire generation walking away from the very future it once believed in.

(The writer is a noted educationist, psychologist, and author)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author