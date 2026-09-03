Dialogue Over Force: Rajasthan Proposes New SOP For Student Protests

The Rajasthan government is preparing to change the way it handles protests by Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha students. Police will now focus on dialogue rather than immediately resorting to force if school and college students take to the streets over their demands.

The Home Department is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling student protests. Under the proposed framework, experienced officers will reach the spot, speak to the students and understand their grievances. The emphasis will be on finding a solution at the earliest, preferably at the protest site itself.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said the Rajasthan government is working with sensitivity on issues concerning students. "Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma himself interacts with young people. Our effort is to speak to children not as officers or leaders, but as parents and friends. We want to understand their problems and try to resolve them on the spot," Bedham said.

Several Student Protests Reported Recently

The proposed SOP comes amid a series of protests by school students across Rajasthan. Students in Alwar's Thanagazi, Luni in Jodhpur and Bharatpur have recently taken to the streets over issues related to school infrastructure and teacher shortage.

In Jodhawas village of Thanagazi, students protested after a portion of the roof of a dilapidated school building collapsed. Following the protest, officials from the administration and Education Department reached the spot and agreed to the students' demands.

In Luni, students locked the gates of a government school to protest teacher shortage. A similar protest was reported from Saidpura in Bharatpur's Uchchain area, where students and villagers raised the issue of inadequate teaching staff.

Focus Shifts From Ending Protests To Addressing Their Cause

The government's new strategy is aimed not merely at ending protests, but at addressing the reasons that bring students onto the streets in the first place.

Officials from the concerned departments will be expected to reach the spot, listen to the students and take immediate action wherever possible.

According to Bedham, student protests should not be viewed only through the lens of law and order. The priority should be to understand the demand and the underlying problem.

No Pressure Or Cases Against Students

The proposed SOP will also emphasise avoiding criminal cases against protesting students and ensuring that no undue pressure is put on them.

However, if a situation escalates and poses a serious law-and-order challenge, action will continue to be taken according to the law.

Why Government Wants To Avoid Confrontation

Social media is also a key factor behind the government's approach. Videos of student protests can spread rapidly online. Any confrontation between students and police, particularly images or videos of a lathi-charge, can quickly turn a local issue into a statewide controversy.

The younger generation has grown up amid smartphones, social media and digital technology, making protests and their impact on public discourse significantly different from those of earlier generations.

Elections Add To The Government's Caution

Rajasthan is currently witnessing urban local body elections, while panchayat elections are also scheduled. The government is therefore keen to avoid any incident that could turn into a political issue for the opposition.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also recently engaged with young people in direct interactions. The broader approach appears to be to increase dialogue with the younger generation rather than allow protests to turn into confrontations.

The government's message is clear: listen to students first, understand their problems, try to resolve them and resort to law-and-order measures only if necessary.