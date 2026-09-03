Sachin Pilot, The Jat Factor And The Battle For Rajasthan Congress

On the face of it, it looked like a routine regional gathering of Congress leaders in Rajasthan's furthest outpost on the western front - Dhorimanna, in the deserts of Barmer district.

The rally was organised to unveil the statue of former sarpanch Gordhana Ram Vishnoi, a revered farmer leader with close political ties to the Congress. However, the stage shared by Congress leader Sachin Pilot, former minister and party satrap Hemaram Chaudhary, and MLA Harish Chaudhary is now being recognized as a high-octane platform that has sent a strong political message across the party.

To begin with, the optics of a shared SUV ride - with Harish Chaudhary, the Baytu MLA and prominent Jat leader, at the wheel, driving Sachin Pilot, who wore a traditional hand-block-printed Ajrakh scarf, signalled a fresh, coordinated political equation. This alliance could have a long-term impact on the politics of Rajasthan.

In the back seat sat Hemaram Chaudhary, a senior congressman and mentor to both. At the rally site, the event marked the coming together of two powerful political communities: the Bishnois, to whom Gordhana Ram belonged, and the Jats, who are dominant in western Rajasthan and command nearly 18% of the vote share in the western districts of Barmer and Jaisalmer.

The Jats and the Bishnois are key castes in the political arithmetic of Rajasthan. They are also highly volatile voters who can make or break an election. The Jats constitute about 9% to 12% of the population in Rajasthan, heavily concentrated in the districts of Barmer and Bikaner, as well as the Shekhawati region.

Sachin Pilot addressed a rally in Dhorimanna

Traditionally, this agrarian community voted for the Congress. However, in 1999, the BJP granted the Jats reservation under the OBC quota, a factor that helped the BJP form a majority government in Rajasthan for the first time in 2003.

The Bishnois are a smaller, hyper-concentrated population. However, their cultural uniqueness and voting behaviour - fiercely unified and completely driven by identity politics - frequently result in them voting as monolithic blocks. Together, the Jats and the Bishnois can tip the scales in any closely fought election.

For the Jats, a long-standing grievance has been that despite dominating 40 to 50 assembly seats, Rajasthan has never had a Jat chief minister. Traditionally, the Congress - and Ashok Gehlot during his three tenures as chief minister - has frequently had to contend with this complaint from the Jat community.

Because power in Rajasthan historically alternates every five years, a mere 2% to 3% shift in vote share can flip a number of seats. The coming together of the Jat and Bishnoi communities at this function in Dhorimanna is a masterstroke. If this combined vote bank consolidates, it could tilt the scales in up to 30 seats across western Rajasthan, effectively destroying the ruling party's chances at re-election.

The Jats and the Bishnois are key castes in the political arithmetic of Rajasthan

The optics of Sachin Pilot-being driven to a Bishnoi function by two important leaders from the Jat community sends a clear message: new equations are underway within the Congress. Jat Bishnois and the minority community can make a formidable block in western Rajasthan, the presence of minority leaders like Gafur Khan at the event underline a powerful caste arithmetic taking shape.

Ashok Gehlot has never been viewed as a leader favoured by the Jat community, though he has a long standing equation with the minority Muslim communities across Rajasthan. But his bete noire has been the jat factor. Coming from the low-profile Mali community himself, his historical friction with prominent Jat dynasties, like the Madernas, left a trust deficit between his faction and western Rajasthan's most influential agrarian voting bloc, especially during his second tenure as Chief Minister.

In this context, Sachin Pilot's presence in Barmer at an event uniting western Rajasthan's two game-changing communities, with minority Muslim leaders present indicates that an alternative electoral coalition is emerging on the Congress horizon, especially with Harish Chaudhary a former Gehlot favourite now clearly aligning himself with Pilot and Chaudhary's acerbic attack on Gehlot has underlined the fault lines with his former boss.



On stage, Harish Chaudhary used the occasion to deliver a sharp jibe regarding an attachment to political power. He mocked Ashok Gehlot's famous statement, "I want to leave the chair, but the chair doesn't leave me," by highlighting that there are leaders like Hemaram Chaudhary who chose to walk away from the "political chair" on their own accord.

This is clearly the opening salvo of a new political realignment within the party. Harish Chaudhary is known for his independent style of politics; he was previously a minister in the Gehlot cabinet and had supported the former Chief Minister during his famous 2020 feud with Pilot.

But a source close to Chaudhary said "to support a leader who is popular on the ground is a political compulsion and you have to endorse it".

Interestingly Mewaram Jain, another senior Congress leader from Barmer and a close Gehlot aide, was conspicuously missing from the event.

Currently, Rajasthan is in the thick of urban local body polls. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have remained largely on the sidelines of this election, leaving the ticket distribution and campaigning to the local party leadership.

Gehlot has publicly backed Gen Z candidates for these elections, asserting that "sifarish" (nepotism/recommendations) should not be the basis for ticket distribution, not even his own.

Similarly, Pilot has stayed away from the urban local body polls, downplaying his own role. At the rally too when enthusiastic supporters disrupted the speeches by chanting, "Who should the next chief minister be? Sachin Pilot! Sachin Pilot!", Pilot immediately asked them to stop.

Yet, shadow boxing is far from over. The battle for Rajasthan may still be some distance away but the political contours within the Congress area are already changing shape.