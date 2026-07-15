Sachin Pilot Tours Mewar-Vagad In Tribal Outreach For Mission 2028

Amid speculation that Sachin Pilot may be given a bigger role in the Rajasthan Congress, his two-day tour of the Mewar-Vagad region has sparked fresh political discussions. Covering four districts -- Banswara, Dungarpur, Salumber and Udaipur -- Pilot met party workers, interacted with tribal communities, participated in local cultural events, and launched sharp attacks on the BJP government.

Political observers believe the tour may be part of Congress' early strategy for the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

During the visit, Pilot attended a memorial programme in Kushalgarh for late Hurting Khadia, former Pradhan and husband of Congress MLA Ramila Khadia. He also visited the Tripura Sundari Temple and participated in several tribal programmes.

Wearing traditional tribal attire at several events, Pilot projected a strong message of cultural connection with the region.

The visit comes at a time when the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) has emerged as a significant political force in the tribal belt, while the BJP is also working to strengthen its presence.

With nine Assembly seats in the Banswara-Dungarpur region, the tribal belt is expected to play an important role in future elections. The Congress is now looking to consolidate its traditional support base and counter both BAP and the BJP.

Pilot also targeted the BJP during the tour. He questioned the alleged irregularities in the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust and demanded answers from the Central government.

He criticised the Rajasthan government for failing to hold student union, Panchayat, and urban local body elections on time, alleging it was avoiding them.

Responding to questions on a possible alliance with the Bharat Adivasi Party, Pilot said political decisions will be taken by the party's leadership.

The tour also carried a message of unity within the Congress. Several senior leaders, including Banswara MLA Arjun Singh Bamaniya, former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, MLA Nanalal Ninama, Udaipur Congress president Raghuveer Meena, former MP Tarachand Bhagora and MLA Anita Jatav, shared the stage during the Kushalgarh programme. Their joint appearance is being seen as an effort to project organisational unity in the tribal region.