"Did We Forget What We Did": Author Amish Says Gen Z More Tame Than Boomers, Gen X

The criticism heaped on the Gen Z for their language is unfair, since the previous generations used language far more salty -- the difference is that they were not recorded and uploaded on social media, noted author Amish Tripathi said today. In this context, he also suggested that the Gen Z be careful, since the "internet never forgets". In this context, he also suggested that Gen Z should never cross the line since the Indian state can be very harsh when challenged, as the history of the Naxal movement made very clear.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Amish Tripathi elucidated on the views he expressed in a recent article on the Gen Z protests.

The Gen Z, he said, are made out to be "particularly anti-Indian, crude and rude". But "have we forgotten what we were like when we were in college? I remember in hostel we used to have gaali wars," Tripathi said.

"We had gaalis that would make modern Gen Z turn crimson... Think of the generation before us, the Boomers. Their protest was actual armed rebellion. The Naxal movement began with the Boomers... Compared to them, Gen Z and Gen Alpha are actually relatively very tame," he said.

So it was unfair that the "worst 3 seconds of a 3-hour protest become the meme".

Even the protest by Gen Z was nothing unique -- the boomers, Gen X and millennials had all held their share of protests, he said, suggesting that the anti-corruption protest was essentially conducted by the millennials.

And while a "Left wing uncle may say that decisions will be made in the streets and not parliament, he is living his failed revolution fantasies".

As for the Indian state, he said it "appears soft till it is not".

"If you keep pushing the state, the Indian state constitutionally through protest, through protests which follow the rules, the Indian state can be amazingly accommodating, which gives you an impression that the Indian state is soft. But when the Indian state feels that its core power is being challenged, it is astonishingly and ruthlessly hard," he said, clarifying that this was not specific to any particular government.

Asked how Gen Z would know if they are being manipulated and used, Amish Tripathi said one should keep a "laser sharp" focus on their goals. If that gets sidetracked or anyone asks them to club other goals with theirs then, it would be time to be careful, he added.

