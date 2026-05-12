Opinion | Why India, Israel And UAE Are Building A Security 'Trilateral' Of Their Own

Three countries, separated by geography but converging in threat perception, are quietly constructing one of the most consequential strategic partnerships of this decade. India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates do not share a formal alliance treaty, a mutual defence pact, or a joint command structure. What they share is something more operationally durable: a common adversary network, a common set of conclusions drawn from repeated experience, and an expanding web of institutional agreements that are steadily translating shared threat assessment into coordinated strategic action.

That convergence is no longer theoretical. It is documented, incremental and accelerating.

A Common Threat, Not a Common Patron

Most strategic alliances in modern history have been assembled around a common patron - typically a great power offering security guarantees in exchange for alignment. The India-Israel-UAE alignment is not that. It has no single convening power, no Washington or Moscow at its centre. It has emerged from the ground up, driven by the consistent operational experience of three countries that have each absorbed attacks from radical Islamist networks over decades and reached strikingly similar conclusions about the nature, direction and financing of that threat.

The network these three countries are responding to does not observe national borders in any meaningful sense. Hamas leaders have shared public platforms with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In August 2025, Pakistan's ambassador to Qatar met a senior Hamas official in Doha, with both sides explicitly framing Kashmir and Palestine as dimensions of the same ideological struggle. The financing channels sustaining these organisations move through intermediaries operating simultaneously across South Asia and the Gulf. The targeting doctrine, when examined across recorded attacks from the Kashmir valley to the Negev to the energy infrastructure of the Arabian Gulf, is remarkably consistent: identify civilians or critical infrastructure, strike with maximum visibility, and generate enough political pressure on the targeted government to demand public restraint.

That consistency of method and genealogy is the single most important factor drawing India, Israel and the UAE into closer institutional alignment. This is not a partnership of convenience assembled against a temporary threat. It is a partnership of documented, repeated experience.

The Institutional Architecture Taking Shape

What distinguishes the current phase of this alignment from earlier, more informal expressions of shared interest is the pace at which it is being institutionalised.

In January 2026, India and the UAE formalised a bilateral Strategic Defence Partnership through a letter of intent covering joint defence manufacturing, advanced military technologies, special forces cooperation and counter-terrorism coordination. That agreement formalised a relationship that had been operationally active since at least 2014, but its formalisation matters. It signals mutual confidence in the durability of the arrangement and a willingness to deepen interdependence in domains that carry genuine strategic risk.

The I2U2 framework, grouping India, Israel, the UAE and the United States, has provided a broader multilateral scaffolding for cooperation in food security, clean energy and infrastructure. The Desert Eagle and Gulf Star joint military exercises have built operational familiarity between forces. India's defence cooperation with Israel, which provided critical systems deployed during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, represents a relationship forged through decades of co-development and field-tested in active conflict.

None of these structures emerged from a single diplomatic moment. They are the layered product of decades of bilateral engagement, gradually consolidated into something that now resembles - without quite being named as such - a trilateral security and economic architecture.

The Human Dimension and Its Strategic Weight

Any analysis of this convergence that treats it purely as an elite-level strategic calculation misses a dimension that gives it unusual political durability: the human stakes are immediate and quantifiable.

Approximately 3.5 to 4.3 million Indian nationals reside in the UAE alone. Across the Gulf region as a whole, roughly eight million Indian citizens live and work - a diaspora whose safety, livelihoods and remittances constitute a direct and non-negotiable Indian national interest. When a drone strikes energy infrastructure in the UAE, injuring Indian nationals, it is not an abstract geopolitical event in New Delhi. It is a domestic security concern with a human face. India's interest in Gulf stability does not require strategic theory to justify. It is empirical, immediate and deeply felt across Indian society.

This human dimension also constrains the political room for strategic ambiguity. Indian governments face domestic accountability for the safety of citizens abroad in ways that pure realpolitik calculations do not fully capture. That accountability reinforces, rather than undermines, the strategic case for deeper engagement with the UAE's security architecture.

The Global Disruption Context

The India-Israel-UAE alignment is also taking shape against a broader backdrop of accelerating disruption in the global economic and security order - disruptions that are simultaneously stress-testing existing multilateral frameworks and opening space for new regional architectures.

The global trading order faces compounding pressures: the restructuring of supply chains away from single-source dependencies, the intensifying competition for critical mineral access, the fragility of maritime chokepoints from the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, and the weaponisation of energy infrastructure as an instrument of coercive statecraft. All three countries have direct and material stakes in the stability of these systems.

Israel's technological depth in cybersecurity, precision systems and agricultural technology complements India's manufacturing scale and emerging defence production capacity. The UAE's capital base, geographic position as a logistics and financial hub, and its unmatched connectivity across the Global South give the partnership a commercial and infrastructural dimension that extends well beyond security coordination. Together, the three countries represent a concentration of complementary capabilities that none of them possesses individually - and that becomes more strategically valuable precisely as the broader international order becomes less predictable.

The Isolation Thesis and Why It Fails

A strand of commentary has argued that Israel's strategic standing has been permanently damaged by the conduct of its military campaign in Gaza, and that the country has emerged from October 7 in a condition of deepening regional isolation. The civilian suffering in Gaza is serious and demands honest engagement. That is not contested.

But strategic isolation is not measured by social media sentiment or the volume of protest in Western capitals. It is measured by what a country's partners are actually doing. On that metric, the isolation thesis is difficult to sustain. The UAE has not reversed the Abraham Accords. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain condemned the recent Fujairah attack without diplomatic hedging. India deepened its defence cooperation with Israel through the very systems that executed Operation Sindoor. The countries that concluded, well before October 7, that radical Islamist networks represent the primary regional security threat have not revised that conclusion since - and they have not revised their relationships accordingly.

The gap between what governments say in multilateral forums and what they do in bilateral security and economic partnerships has rarely been wider. Attending to what is being built rather than what is being declared is a more reliable guide to the actual trajectory of regional order.

What the Architecture Reveals

The India-Israel-UAE alignment is not a replica of Cold War bloc politics, nor is it the kind of formal treaty alliance that dominated twentieth-century strategic thinking. It is something more adapted to the contemporary environment: a networked partnership between states that have reached independent but convergent conclusions, prefer to maintain strategic autonomy while building operational depth, and are willing to institutionalise their cooperation in defence manufacturing, intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism coordination and economic integration simultaneously.

That combination - security convergence reinforced by economic interdependence, anchored in human demographic stakes, and driven by consistent operational experience rather than external pressure - is precisely what gives this alignment its distinctive durability. Summit declarations fade. Institutional investments, joint exercises, co-produced defence systems and strategic economic partnerships do not dissolve between election cycles.

The events of the past twelve months, Operation Sindoor, the formalisation of the India-UAE Strategic Defence Partnership, the Fujairah strike, are not isolated data points. They are chapters in a continuous process of alignment whose logic becomes clearer, not murkier, each time the threat network that animates it acts. The trilateral architecture being built between India, Israel and the UAE is still incomplete. But its direction is unambiguous, and its foundations are deeper than most observers have yet recognised.

(Aditya Raj Kaul is a Senior Executive Editor, National Security & Strategic Affairs, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author