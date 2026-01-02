Captain America charges into battle, shield raised high, the living embodiment of American moral superiority. Audiences worldwide erupt in cheers as he single-handedly defeats threats to freedom, his stars-and-stripes heroism never once questioned. The Mission Impossible franchise turns Tom Cruise into an invincible CIA saviour who routinely thwarts global catastrophes, preserving the American-led world order. The James Bond series, though British, has long served as an extension of Western triumphalism - licensed to kill in defence of empire and alliance, always emerging victorious with wit, gadgets, and unshakeable confidence. These icons of cinematic nationalism pack theatres, shatter box-office records, and collect awards. Hollywood and its allies sell superpower exceptionalism without apology, and the world applauds.

This pattern stretches back decades. In an era when America was the undisputed superpower, films like the original Top Gun ignited a wave of patriotic fervour, turning naval pilots into rock stars and recruitment numbers skyward. Today, even amid national divisions, international scrutiny, and a palpable sense of decline in American exceptionalism, Hollywood persists in rallying audiences with tales of resilience. Oppenheimer (2023) portrays the atomic bomb's creation as a grim but necessary American genius, earning widespread acclaim and multiple Oscars. The biopic Reagan (2024) casts the former president as a steadfast Cold War hero. And Top Gun: Maverick (2022), still echoing in box office records, delivers pure adrenaline-fueled Americana. Acclaimed works like Zero Dark Thirty (2012) and Argo (2012) further elevated the myth of superpower America, depicting intelligence operatives as unflinching saviours who hunt terrorists and orchestrate daring rescues, affirming US dominance on the global stage. These films, showered with laurels including Oscars and critical praise from around the world, present American interventions as heroic necessities.

Take Top Gun: Maverick. Director Joseph Kosinski and star Tom Cruise craft a sequel that feels timeless. The aerial sequences are breathtaking, placing you right in the cockpit as pilots defy gravity and enemy fire. Cruise, older but undimmed, reprises Pete "Maverick" Mitchell with that signature cocky grin. He pushes experimental jets to impossible speeds, trains a new generation for a high-stakes mission, and leads them to victory. It is visceral filmmaking: the roar of engines, the strain of G-forces, the thrill of survival. You leave the theatre believing, once again, in American ingenuity and bravery.

This is part of a grand Hollywood legacy, alongside films like American Sniper, Saving Private Ryan, and Independence Day. They present America as the guardian of freedom, the force that upholds order. The patriotism is never interrogated on a grand scale; it is embraced as entertainment of the highest calibre.

Yet, a revealing double standard emerges when we turn to Indian cinema. Films like Argo, Oppenheimer, and Zero Dark Thirty - which glorify American intelligence triumphs, often glossing over moral complexities or historical controversies - are rewarded with laurels, including enthusiastic praise from Indian critics who celebrate their technical brilliance and narrative drive. In contrast, a homegrown effort like Dhurandhar raises hackles among the same circles. They dismiss it as propaganda while framing Kashmir terrorism as a "secessionist struggle" - a euphemism that itself softens brutal reality. This selective outrage highlights how depictions of American supremacy are met with admiration, while assertions of Indian resolve provoke discomfort.

India can, and should, aspire to the same unapologetic storytelling. Dhurandhar (2025), directed by Aditya Dhar, arrives as a bold entry in this vein. Released on December 5, 2025, this spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh as a deep-cover operative infiltrating hostile networks in Karachi's underworld, drawing inspiration from real events like the IC-814 hijacking, Parliament attack, and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It plunges into the shadowy world of espionage, gang wars, and terror financing with unflinching intensity. Clocking in at over three hours, the film has become a massive cultural and commercial phenomenon, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide and emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

What makes Dhurandhar succeed so powerfully is its refusal to sugarcoat reality. It confronts the brutal truths of intelligence work, the moral ambiguities, the graphic violence of terror networks, and the high costs of national security, all rendered with high-calibre technical virtuosity. The set pieces are masterful - grounded yet explosive action sequences, immersive world-building in Karachi's Lyari gangs, and a pounding score that heightens every tense moment. The ensemble, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, delivers layered performances amid relentless pacing. This is India's Zero Dark Thirty: a gritty, propulsive portrait of covert heroism that honours sacrifice without glossing over the darkness, blending fiction with historical inspiration to create a compelling national narrative.

Such films are essential. They unite a vast, diverse nation, instilling pride and cohesion in challenging times. They showcase India's strength, ingenuity, and resolve to global audiences, countering outdated narratives and fostering a sense of shared identity. Just as Hollywood's patriotism is acclaimed without question, India's cinematic assertions of resilience and strategic depth deserve the same celebration. Dhurandhar proves the industry is ready to deliver on that promise, with craft, conviction, and unflinching honesty that demand attention and spark vital conversations.

(Vikram Zutshi is a cultural critic, author and filmmaker who divides his time between the US, Latin America and Asia.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author