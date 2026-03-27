Iran's Missile War: What The '90% Degraded' Headline Misses

US officials say Iranian ballistic missile and one-way drone attacks are down roughly 90 per cent since the war began on 28 February. Secretary Hegseth stated this publicly at a Pentagon press conference on 13 March. It has since become the dominant frame in Western capitals and broadcast media globally.

That figure is accurate. But it describes attack tempo - how much Iran is firing now compared with the opening phase of the war. It says nothing definitive about campaign capacity - what Iran can still do, across multiple theatres, over time, with the forces and options it has left. Those are two different questions, and the public debate has collapsed them into one.

The more important question is the second one. Iran is not a spent force. It is a rationing force - executing a deliberate long-war strategy from a significantly degraded but still functional arsenal. And since Israel struck its Caspian Sea naval infrastructure at Bandar Anzali around 18-19 March, disrupting the Russia-Iran logistics corridor that has been running since 2022, it is doing so entirely on its own reserves.

Rationing is a choice. And choices reveal intent.

MRBMs - Israel Theatre: The Deterrence Reserve

Iran entered this war with approximately 2,000 medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel, and a total ballistic missile arsenal -- combining both medium and short-range systems -- estimated by the IDF at approximately 2,500 (JINSA, March 2026; Alma Research Centre).

Within the first ten days, open-source assessments suggest that between 60 and 90 per cent of Iran's MRBM inventory had been fired or destroyed -- with the IDF's own figure at the upper end of that range. Alma Research Centre's mid-March assessment recorded over 700 ballistic missiles destroyed in storage before launch, and assessed that approximately 70 per cent of Iran's pre-war launcher fleet of around 480 had been eliminated. Calculations derived from Alma's February baseline imply the figure may be closer to 79 per cent -- the honest answer is somewhere in that 70-79 per cent range, depending on the assessment window used.

Roughly 100 functional launchers remain.

The binding constraint is not missiles -- it is launchers. Every launch exposes a launcher to coalition ISR and a follow-on strike. At a launcher attrition rate of 2-3 per day from ongoing operations, an analytical projection -- not a confirmed operational timetable -- suggests Iran reaches effective operational zero against Israel somewhere around late April to mid-May, a 30 to 50 day window from today. A single mass salvo of 50-plus missiles would collapse that window in days.

Iran's leadership understands this arithmetic. The current trickle of 1-5 MRBM launches per day is assessed as a rational conservation decision, not evidence of incapacity. These missiles have become Iran's deterrence reserve -- the instrument that keeps the coercive threat against Israeli population centres credible through the negotiation window. Spending them prematurely means losing the only card that forces Israeli planners to calculate the cost of continued escalation. But as argued below, that reserve serves a second strategic purpose that Western coverage has almost entirely missed.

SRBMs -- Gulf States Theatre: The Sustained Pressure Campaign

This is the category the MRBM narrative obscures, and it matters more for regional stability than anything happening in the Israel theatre right now.

Iran opened this war with 6,000-8,000 short-range ballistic missiles (JINSA, March 2026). Concentrated in western Iran on mobile platforms with short logistics tails, they are structurally harder to hunt than the fixed MRBM infrastructure the coalition has been systematically destroying. Current fire rate: 5-15 per day in deliberately disaggregated small waves against Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain. Foundation for Defense of Democracies tracking for the week of 20-23 March shows sequential interceptions of groups of 2, 2, 1, 5, 5, 4, 2, 4 -- a pattern too structured to be random residual capability. This is inventory management, not desperation.

At this tempo, Iran's SRBM capability is assessed as sustainable for approximately 8-12 weeks from today. Iran has explicitly prioritised this category. The strategic logic is clear -- keep Gulf states sufficiently uncomfortable that they push Washington toward de-escalation, while the MRBM reserve is held for the two higher-value contingencies described below.

Cruise Missiles -- The Precision Layer

Iran's cruise missiles are not being fired in volume. The Soumar at approximately 2,000-2,500km range, the Hoveyzeh at 1,350km and the Ya-Ali at 700km (CSIS Missile Threat database) are deployed selectively in mixed packages alongside drones -- forcing layered air defences to respond simultaneously to low-altitude terrain-hugging threats and ballistic trajectories. The operational objective is not mass destruction but cognitive compression of the defender's decision cycle. At current selective-use rates, this category lasts for months.

The Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile, with an assessed range exceeding 1,000km (CSIS), serves a distinct and more strategically significant role -- addressed in the next section.

The Carrier Battle Group -- The Second Purpose of MRBM Rationing

Western analysis has framed Iran's MRBM trickle exclusively as an Israel deterrence signal. That reading is analytically incomplete, and it may be the most important gap in current public assessment.

Iran has demonstrated a clear intent to strike the US carrier battle group. President Trump stated publicly that Iran fired 101 missiles targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln, all of which were intercepted. Iran's Navy chief, Admiral Shahram Irani confirmed the intent explicitly -- stating that the carrier group's movements are "constantly being monitored" and will be struck "as soon as this hostile fleet comes within range".

What Iran has historically lacked is the ISR capability to reliably target a moving carrier battle group operating at 250-300km range in the North Arabian Sea. That gap is assessed as narrowing. Three senior US officials confirmed to the Washington Post that Russia has been providing Iran with the precise locations of American warships and aircraft across the Middle East. CIA Director Ratcliffe confirmed to Congress that Iran is actively seeking intelligence support from both Russia and China -- stating "the Iranians are requesting intelligence assistance from Russia, from China and from other adversaries". China deployed vessels to the region, assessed as capable of tracking the US fleet, gave Iran access to its BeiDou precision navigation system, and Chinese companies published satellite imagery of US military assets in the region. Russia's Khayyam satellite -- a Kanopus-V system transferred to Iranian operational use -- provides overhead optical and radar imagery of naval movements.

The strategic implication is one that almost no Western analysis has drawn explicitly. Iran's MRBM rationing serves a dual purpose simultaneously. The trickle rate against Israel preserves the deterrence signal through the negotiation window. But it simultaneously preserves launcher capacity and MRBM inventory for a second contingency -- a coordinated multi-axis salvo against the carrier battle group, combining MRBMs with manoeuvring reentry vehicles, Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missiles at 1,000km+ range engaging from coastal batteries, and maritime drone swarms from the Hormuz theatre -- if and when the Russia-China ISR pipeline delivers a targeting solution of sufficient quality and confidence.

Iran is not rationing because it has run out of options. It is rationing because it is holding two strategic cards simultaneously. One is pointed at Tel Aviv. The other is pointed at the carrier.

There is a deeper strategic dimension here that extends beyond the immediate conflict. As one analytical assessment noted, China is not providing ISR support out of ideological solidarity -- it is treating this conflict as a live-fire laboratory, studying every potential anti-ship missile engagement against a US carrier strike group to refine doctrine for the one scenario that actually matters to Beijing: Taiwan. For the US and Israel, the challenge is no longer simply outgunning Tehran. It ensures that when the trigger is pulled, Iran is the one firing blind.

The Maritime Theatre -- Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf

The third drone theatre is the most operationally significant and least reported. The IRGC Navy is deploying aerial drones, explosive-laden unmanned surface vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles and confirmed naval mines against commercial shipping and coalition naval assets simultaneously. By mid-March, UKMTO had confirmed over 20 attacks on commercial vessels and offshore infrastructure since 1 March (JMIC Advisory 020). This maritime campaign draws from a dedicated IRGC Navy coastal supply chain that remains largely intact and entirely separate from the land-attack drone inventory.

The Strait of Hormuz is approximately 33km at its overall narrowest point, but the operative constraint is sharper -- the inbound and outbound shipping lanes are only two miles wide each, separated by a two-mile buffer. Coalition warships entering that geometry are within minutes of shore-based anti-ship missiles, mines, drone boats and fast-attack craft operating from layered coastal positions. When the US deployed A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and Apache gunships on 19 March to support opening the strait, those assets were simultaneously countering aerial drones and drone boats -- exactly the multi-vector pressure Iran's maritime doctrine was designed to impose.

Four Red Lines That Change Everything

All timelines above hold only if the conflict maintains its current configuration. Four events change the calculus entirely, regardless of inventory mathematics -- shifting Iran from conservation logic to punishment logic overnight.

A full infrastructure strike on Kharg Island, through which approximately 90 per cent of Iranian oil exports flow, has been framed by Tehran as an existential red line. A Kharg infrastructure strike would almost certainly trigger a full SRBM and drone surge against Gulf energy nodes -- Ras Laffan, Aramco's Eastern Province, Ruwais -- regardless of inventory cost.

A further strike on South Pars or offshore gas infrastructure. Israel's earlier South Pars strike already drove the current Gulf attack uptick. A repeat would trigger a larger, less controlled response across both land and maritime theatres simultaneously.

Entry of US or coalition warships into the Strait of Hormuz or the Arabian Gulf in force. Before his death on 28 February, Supreme Leader Khamenei warned on 17 February that US warships "could be sunk to the bottom of the sea". The IRGC has since reinforced that any naval movement to open the strait by force would "open other fronts as a surprise." This is not a theoretical red line -- it is a physical one, defined by geography, compressed engagement timelines, and a maritime threat architecture that remains largely intact.

A high-confidence targeting solution on the carrier battle group delivered through the Russia-China ISR pipeline. If Moscow or Beijing provides Tehran with a real-time fix on the Abraham Lincoln or Gerald R. Ford strike groups of sufficient quality and confidence, the calculus on expending the remaining MRBM reserve changes entirely. The 30-50 day window compresses not because of diplomacy or infrastructure strikes -- but because Iran receives a targeting solution it considers actionable against the most psychologically significant target in the theatre.

In any of these four scenarios, the 30-50 day MRBM window and the 8-12 week SRBM window both compress sharply. The drone and maritime categories remain the most sustainable elements of Iran's kinetic arsenal, regardless.

The Bottom Line

Iran's conventional ballistic capability against Israel is approaching its operational floor -- late April to mid-May on current attrition trajectory. Its coercive capacity against Gulf infrastructure, Hormuz shipping and coalition naval forces is not. Its rationing logic is not linear -- it is simultaneously managing a deterrence reserve against Israel and a deep-strike contingency against the carrier battle group, both drawing from the same diminishing launcher pool, both dependent on decisions that could be forced by events outside Iran's control.

Based on kinetic attrition across all four categories, a genuine window for negotiation -- not message exchange, but substantive commitment -- is assessed as likely to open somewhere in the 4-6 week timeframe from today. That window will be shaped less by diplomatic skill than by which side reaches its operational floor first, and whether Iran expends its remaining MRBM reserve on the deterrence signal or the naval strike before that floor arrives.

The war is moving into a phase where residual capability matters more than aggregate inventory, and where a smaller number of well-chosen actions may have greater strategic effect than the large opening salvos. That is precisely the phase in which miscalculation is most dangerous -- and most likely.

(This assessment is based entirely on open-source reporting, public statements and observable actions of the parties involved. The author has no privileged or classified information of any kind, no government or institutional affiliations, and no access to non-public intelligence. Estimates for missile inventories, launcher counts and sustainability timelines vary across sources and should be treated as analytical ranges rather than confirmed figures. The 30-50-day MRBM attrition window and the dual-purpose rationing assessment represent analytical projections and inferences from open-source data, not confirmed operational intelligence. Analysis may contain errors of inference or interpretation. It is presented to illustrate how structured analytical frameworks can be applied to open-source information.)

Author: Captain Rajesh Ramkumar is a career Indian Navy submariner and specialist navigation officer who leads Full Ahead Management Consultants LLP

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author