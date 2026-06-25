India In The Age Of AI: Producer, Consumer, Or Bystander?

When Jio Platforms file for what promises to be one of the largest IPOs in Indian market history, the natural instinct is to celebrate. A company that rewired how 1.4 billion people connect with the internet is now inviting public capital into its story. That is, by any measure, a significant moment.

But, capital markets have a way of forcing clarity. When institutional investors price an offering, they are valuing the next decade, weighing where value will be created and by whom. In that light, the Jio IPO arrives at a moment when a far more uncomfortable question about India's position in the global technology order deserves examination without sentiment.

The question is quite straightforward. In the age of artificial intelligence, is India becoming a net consumer rather than a producer of the infrastructure that will govern economic life for the next half century?

The honest answer is that we are trending in that direction. Understanding why, and whether that trajectory is reversible, matters more than the celebration or the alarm.

The Platform Shift Problem

Every generation of technology infrastructure produces a distinct class of winners. The winners are rarely those who were strongest in the previous era. They are those who recognised, early enough, that a platform shift had occurred and committed capital and conviction to the new foundational layer before the window narrowed.

India understood this once. When mobile internet arrived, the government built Aadhaar and UPI. When 4G threatened to remain a premium product serving urban elites, Jio made the counter intuitive decision to subsidise access until scale made the economics work. From that infrastructure base, an entire generation of Indian digital businesses became possible.

Zomato, Meesho, PhonePe, Nykaa, Zepto. None of them built the pipes. All of them needed the pipes to exist.

Artificial intelligence is the next foundational layer. It is infrastructure itself, as much as fiber or spectrum. The distinction matters enormously, and India has yet to internalise it with the urgency the moment requires.

The Seduction Of The Application Layer

The consensus view that took hold among Indian technology leaders roughly two years ago had the surface logic of pragmatism. The United States and China were burning hundreds of billions on foundational model development. India's competitive advantage, the argument ran, lay in its deep software services capability, its cost efficiency and its ability to build applications serving specific markets and verticals. Why enter an arms race from a position of disadvantage?

It was a reasonable , plausible argument. It deserves to be taken seriously. There is even a version of the future where it proves correct. If AI models follow the trajectory of cloud computing or bandwidth, moving from scarce and expensive to abundant and cheap, then the greatest value may ultimately accrue to those who build indispensable products and workflows on top of commodity intelligence. India's strengths in enterprise software, services delivery, and market-specific execution could, in that scenario, prove more durable than ownership of any underlying model.

The concern is that India appears to be making this bet by default rather than by design.

That distinction matters because the ultimate economics of AI remain unsettled. It is entirely possible that foundation models evolve much like cloud infrastructure which is increasingly abundant, increasingly interchangeable with value migrating toward products, workflows and distribution. If that proves to be the case, India's instinct to build at the application layer may ultimately look prescient rather than defensive.

The problem is arriving there without having first made a conscious strategic choice.

There is a meaningful difference between choosing the application layer because you have made a considered judgment about where value will compound rather than drifting toward it because building foundational models requires a scale of conviction and capital that no institution has yet organised. That is the distinction between strategy and drift. The evidence, at this point, points toward drift.

What the Foundational Layer Confers

If AI models remain strategic assets rather than commodities and serious analysts sit on both sides of that question, then the foundational layer confers three things that the application layer is structurally unable to replicate.

The first is pricing power.

The second is data sovereignty.

India has what may be the most valuable and least systematically captured training dataset on earth. Twenty-two scheduled languages. Over sixteen hundred dialects. A healthcare system whose patterns are distinct from any Western baseline. An agricultural economy whose granular data has no equivalent elsewhere. A legal and administrative repository that reflects governance at a scale no other democracy matches. Very little of this is being converted into model intelligence at national scale. Nor is conversion straightforward. Much of India's data remains fragmented, inconsistently labelled, or protected by legitimate privacy considerations. Possessing data is not the same as possessing usable training corpora. Turning national data assets into model intelligence requires governance, standards and institutional coordination as much as raw scale.

The third is compounding.

There is, however, another plausible future. Open-weight models are improving rapidly, inference costs continue to decline and enterprises are increasingly fine-tuning existing models rather than training entirely new ones. If these trends accelerate, the barriers to building competitive AI applications could fall dramatically. India's software ecosystem would then enjoy a much larger opportunity than many currently assume. That possibility deserves to be taken seriously. It simply remains one possible future rather than an established outcome.

One Company, Many Languages

India's response to this challenge, at present, is largely embodied in a single organisation. Sarvam AI is building foundational large language models for Indian languages. It is doing serious work. It deserves both acknowledgment and support.

To be fair, the broader ecosystem is more active than a single company might suggest. IITs, research laboratories, startups, global capability centres and several enterprise AI teams are all contributing meaningful work. The concern is not the absence of activity but the absence of coordination at the scale that frontier AI increasingly demands.

What the Markets Are Saying

India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has compressed.

The movement in equity indices should not be interpreted as a direct proxy for national AI capability. Market weight reflects a range of factors including sector composition, valuations and capital flows. It is best understood as one signal among many suggesting where investors currently expect disproportionate AI-era value to accrue.

By 2027, India's AI sector is projected to require approximately 2.3 million skilled professionals.

The Jio Mirror

Jio's infrastructure play is instructive.

The analogy is not perfect. Building a nationwide telecom network, while enormously capital intensive, differs fundamentally from competing against frontier AI laboratories whose annual research budgets now run into tens of billions of dollars. Replicating Jio's playbook in AI will therefore require a different institutional architecture rather than simply greater financial ambition.

Deployment Is Also Power

There is another source of strategic advantage that should not be overlooked. Even if India does not emerge as a dominant producer of frontier models, it could become the world's largest laboratory for AI deployment. Few countries combine India's scale, diversity of use cases, software talent and rapidly digitising economy. Widespread adoption across healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services and public administration could itself generate proprietary datasets, operational expertise and globally exportable products. Deployment alone does not substitute for ownership of foundational infrastructure. But nor is it economically insignificant. The countries that shape AI may not all do so in exactly the same way.

The Clock Problem

The window for consequential foundational investment in AI is finite. Frontier AI depends simultaneously on capital, world-class researchers, proprietary data, engineering talent, energy infrastructure and patient institutional leadership. GPUs can be purchased. The ecosystem required to use them at the frontier takes considerably longer to build.

History also suggests that technological leadership rarely belongs permanently to one geography. The internet era elevated companies that barely existed thirty years ago. Mobile computing reordered the hierarchy again. AI may well do the same. The opportunity before India is therefore to identify the layer of the AI stack where it can build enduring comparative advantage before today's assumptions harden into tomorrow's structure.

Producer or Consumer

The trillion-dollar AI company question is ultimately a question about economic identity.

The honest assessment today is that India's trajectory points toward consumption.

That is a condition, not destiny.

The Jio IPO will generate considerable capital market attention in the months ahead. Some of that attention will focus, appropriately, on Jio's own AI ambitions. The larger question, whether India as a country is organising itself to produce or consume AI infrastructure, deserves at least as much serious examination.

The clock is running. The question is whether anyone is watching it.

(Shubhranshu Singh is a senior marketing strategist, board member and independent advisor.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author