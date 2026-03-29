Opinion | India At WTO: Balancing Principles And Pragmatism

At the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (MC14) in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde, India finds itself at an important inflection point – not in terms of intent, but in terms of perception.

The immediate focus is the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA), a plurilateral initiative now backed by 129 countries, including Bangladesh and several Least Developed Countries (LDCs), particularly from Africa. Designed to reduce bureaucratic hurdles, improve transparency, and enable smoother flows of foreign direct investment, the IFDA is explicitly development-orientated. For many poorer nations, it represents not just a trade instrument but a pathway to economic transformation.

India, however, has expressed reservations about its incorporation into the WTO framework. Unfortunately, instead of being viewed as merely a negotiating position, it is being viewed as being inconsistent with India's professed leadership role of the Global South.

India Must Avoid A Rift

African LDCs, long seen as natural partners in India's Global South engagement, have conveyed a degree of concern. At a conference hosted on African soil, these sentiments carry resonance. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been directly engaged by host country leadership, reflecting the importance attached to India's position. The optics are delicate: countries that India seeks to champion are also looking for India to align with them on issues they consider central to their development priorities.

It is important to underline that the IFDA is not a market access agreement. It does not mandate investment liberalisation or impose investor-state dispute settlement provisions. Instead, it focuses on "behind-the-border" reforms – streamlining approvals, enhancing regulatory predictability, and strengthening institutional capacity. These are precisely the areas where many developing countries face persistent challenges.

For LDCs with limited administrative capacity and constrained investor confidence, the agreement is seen as an enabling framework. India's current stance, therefore, is being interpreted by some partners as not fully aligned with what they consider to be their immediate needs.

The Plurilateral Question: Why Is India Opposing?

India's core objection is procedural: it resists the incorporation of plurilateral agreements into the WTO's rulebook without full consensus. This is rooted in a legitimate concern; namely that a proliferation of such agreements could fragment the multilateral system and marginalise countries that are not part of these coalitions.

These concerns are neither new nor unfounded. However, the global trading landscape is evolving. The WTO's multilateral negotiating function has faced persistent challenges, with limited progress across several key areas. In this context, plurilateral initiatives, whether on e-commerce or investment facilitation, have emerged as practical pathways for forward movement.

Even countries that were initially sceptical are adjusting. Turkey, for instance, lifted its objections at MC14, allowing the IFDA to move forward. In contrast, India's continued resistance is contributing to a perception that it is defending process over outcomes.

MC14: A System Under Stress

The broader context of MC14 reinforces this complexity. The WTO is navigating a period of significant strain, shaped by geopolitical shifts, supply chain realignments, and differing visions of global trade governance.

Discussions on institutional reform have themselves proven challenging, with major economies, including India and the United States, holding firm positions on key issues. This underscores the difficulty of achieving consensus in a diverse and increasingly fragmented system.

India's insistence on preserving the consensus-based architecture of the WTO is understandable. But when that insistence results in repeated stalemates, it raises a difficult question: is India safeguarding the system, or inadvertently accelerating its irrelevance?

India justifies its stance by invoking food security, policy space, and the need for a fair multilateral order. These are valid priorities. Indeed, its push for a permanent solution on public stockholding reflects genuine developmental concerns.

But there is a paradox here. On one hand, India argues for greater policy space for developing countries. On the other, it is opposing an agreement that many of those same countries actively support. This creates a disconnect between India's rhetoric as a leader of the Global South and the priorities of its constituents.

Former Indian trade negotiators and policy experts have increasingly pointed to plurilateralism as a pragmatic complement to multilateralism. Engaging with this evolving reality, while safeguarding core interests, may offer India a more balanced pathway forward.

Leadership Through Flexibility, Engagement

India's aspiration to be a leading voice of the Global South is widely recognised. Realising this aspiration requires not only principled positions, but also the ability to adapt, engage, and build consensus across diverse constituencies.

Leadership, in this context, is less about choosing between principle and pragmatism and more about integrating the two.

A constructive way forward could involve deeper engagement with the IFDA, identifying areas where safeguards may be necessary, and shaping its evolution in a manner that reflects developmental priorities. India is well placed to play such a role, given its experience and credibility.

At the same time, it could continue to advocate for clearer pathways through which plurilateral initiatives can, over time, be integrated into the multilateral framework – thereby preserving the WTO's foundational principles while enabling progress.

A Strategic Opportunity

The issue at hand is not one of isolation, but of positioning. As countries increasingly explore flexible, issue-based coalitions, there is an opportunity for India to remain at the centre of rule-shaping conversations. Active engagement would ensure that emerging frameworks reflect the concerns and priorities that India has consistently championed.

MC14 was always going to be a test of the WTO's ability to adapt. It has also now become an opportunity for India to demonstrate how principled leadership can evolve in a changing global context.

If India can successfully bridge its commitment to multilateral integrity with the developmental aspirations of its partners, it will not only strengthen its own position but also reinforce its role as a credible and constructive leader of the Global South.

(The author is President, Chintan Research Foundation)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author