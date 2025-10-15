China Files Complaint Against India In WTO Over EVs, Battery Subsidies

China has filed a complaint against India in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the ministry will look at the detailed submissions made by China.

Confirming the move, an official said that China has also filed similar applications against Turkiye, Canada and the EU.

"They have sought consultations with India," the official said.

Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process as per WTO rules.

If the consultations requested with India do not result in a satisfactory solution, the EU can request that the WTO set up a panel in the case to rule on the issue raised.

China is the second-largest trading partner of India.

In the last fiscal, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to USD 14.25 billion against USD 16.66 billion in 2023-24.

The imports, however, rose by 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to USD 113.45 billion against USD 101.73 billion in 2023-24.

India's trade deficit with China has widened to USD 99.2 billion during 2024-25.

