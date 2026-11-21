By severing the single thread of empirical currency that holds India's television market together, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) suspension of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings is an act of policy self-sabotage. Intended as a regulatory pause or a pressure tactic to accelerate compliance under the Television Ratings Policy, 2026, the blackout has instead triggered an immediate commercial paralysis. In attempting to cure a perceived institutional ailment, the government has chosen to suffocate the patient.

The immediate fallout is asymmetric - and devastating. Television advertising relies entirely on third-party verification to price inventory, establish reach, and deliver return on investment (ROI). Stripped of this common measurement, television broadcasters are being dealt a crushing blow during the crucial festive window, when annual advertising commitments and major brand launches are traditionally locked in. By contrast, global digital platforms and walled gardens are reaping an unearned windfall. Digital media, with its proprietary, and often unverifiable, ad-tech metrics, has absorbed diverted budgets simply because it offers measurable immediacy. Linear television, already grappling with structural declines, regulatory friction, and ad-revenue erosion, cannot afford an artificial drought that permanently redirects Indian brand spending into foreign tech giants.

Audience ratings are the fundamental currency for trading ad-sales between broadcasters and advertisers/media agencies. Yet, for reasons known only to the Ministry, the government has unnecessarily waded into the middle of this ecosystem, decimating the linear broadcast business. This is a catastrophic miscalculation considering that an estimated 70% of television channels are free-to-air and rely solely on ad-sales to survive. Instead of assuaging minor regulatory concerns, the state's actions falsely broadcast that the entire sector is broken, a narrative flatly rejected by the stakeholders who actually operate within it. Ultimately, the only players laughing all the way to the bank are the international tech conglomerates scooping up diverted digital ad-sales.

No serious stakeholder argues that BARC is flawless. Panel manipulation concerns, sample sizes, and the lag in capturing connected television (CTV) dynamics have long fuelled demands for reform. Yet, completely halting the ratings ecosystem commits the cardinal sin of governance: throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Audience measurement is critical market infrastructure. When financial exchanges identify insider trading or algorithmic volatility, regulators tighten surveillance and penalise rogue actors; they do not shut down the stock market for months on end. Suspending an entire measurement currency paralyses commercial predictability while doing nothing to solve the methodological disputes at hand. Reform and continuity can and must coexist.

Progress toward expanding the metered footprint and refining cross-screen standards requires active testing and continuous validation, not an arbitrary bureaucratic blackout.

The disruption reverberates across the classic industry triopoly of broadcasters, advertisers, and agencies:

Broadcasters are forced to market prime-time programming on speculative assumptions, losing pricing power and forward revenue visibility. Emerging, regional, and niche channels, which depend on data spikes to prove value to mainstream media planners, face acute existential precarity

Advertisers lose the empirical guardrails required to justify tens of thousands of crores in media expenditure to corporate boards, rendering evidence-based media planning impossible

Agencies are left navigating in total darkness, unable to calculate cost-per-rating-point (CPRP), audit delivery, or reconcile post-campaign performance

When the entire value chain operates on guesswork, the market contracts

The ultimate casualty of this manufactured blackout, however, is not the balance sheet of the network executive or the media agency, but the Indian consumer. Television remains the country's most democratic and affordable medium of mass information and entertainment. When monetisation collapses, the ripple effect across the supply chain is immediate: production budgets are slashed, original script development is shelved, and regional journalism is starved of investigative resources. Without granular audience feedback, creators cannot gauge what the public demands, flattening narrative variety into safe, low-cost homogeneity. A paralysed broadcast economy inevitably yields a depleted content ecosystem.

The Ministry must abandon the illusion that enforcement requires economic disruption. If New Delhi genuinely aims to champion India's creative economy, it must restore BARC ratings immediately and enforce technical standards alongside active measurement, not at the expense of an entire medium's survival.

(The author is a member of the Rajya Sabha)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author