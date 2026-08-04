Zoho CEO To Gen Z: Flexible Work Isn't New, We've Practised It For 30 Years

Zoho CEO Mani Vembu has said that flexible working is not a concept invented by Generation Z, arguing that the company has followed such practices for nearly three decades. Reacting to a post on X that suggested the traditional 9-to-5 workday is fading because Gen Z prefers more flexible schedules, Vembu said Zoho adopted flexible working long before Gen Z entered the workforce and that it should not be viewed as a generational trend.

"We've been working this way at Zoho for nearly 30 years. Interesting that it's been framed as new Gen Z culture," Vembu wrote on X.

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He added that the demand for flexibility is not unique to any age group but reflects a broader human preference. According to Vembu, people have always valued flexible work arrangements, provided productivity and business goals are not compromised.

Mani Vembu, a longtime Zoho executive, and Sridhar Vembu, Zoho's Chief Scientist and co-founder, are brothers and key leaders within the company.

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Mani Vembu's comments come as employers around the world continue to debate the future of work, with many organisations balancing employee demand for flexibility against the benefits of office-based collaboration.

Vembu's remarks add to the wider conversation about how companies can create effective working environments while adapting to changing workforce expectations.