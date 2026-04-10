"Zero Civic Sense": Travel Blogger Raises Alarm Over Passenger Hygiene On Flights

Travel blogger Sandhya Majji has sparked widespread discussion after calling out what she describes as a growing culture of disrespect and uncleanliness on commercial flights, particularly affecting cabin crew.

In a candid post, Majji recounted witnessing deeply unpleasant conditions on board flights, including a toilet left in an appalling state, with urine covering the floor and wet tissues strewn about. A flight attendant was forced to clean the mess by hand. "I felt so sorry for her," Majji wrote.

The blogger did not limit her criticism to a single incident or nationality, though she noted that flights with a high proportion of Indian passengers appeared to be more frequently affected. She drew a pointed comparison, saying one flight made her feel as though she were travelling on a village government bus in India rather than a commercial aircraft.

Majji questioned whether parents bear responsibility for either supervising their children or clearing up after them. She also argued that such behaviour is not confined to any one group, noting that adults across various flights routinely leave rubbish behind.

Beyond the matter of basic decency, she highlighted a practical consequence that often goes unnoticed: littering and fouling of cabins can delay flights, as crew members are required to ensure the aircraft meets cleanliness standards before the next departure.

Majji was equally firm in her view of flight attendants, stressing that these professionals undergo rigorous training and selection to secure their positions, and that cleaning up after inconsiderate passengers falls well outside what should be expected of them. "Littering anywhere is a shameful thing to do," she concluded.