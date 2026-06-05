"Worst Pain In The World ": British Man Leaving India Shares Heartfelt Goodbye

A British man has caught the internet's attention after bidding an emotional and heartwarming goodbye to India. In an Instagram post titled, "Leaving India, The Hardest Goodbyes," photographer Dave Flew said it was painful saying goodbye to his friends in India, as he had grown to love the place and its people. The bittersweet moment highlighted the deep bond Flews had forged in the country during the travels that he extensively documented on social media.

"I gotta be honest, the worst pain in the world possible is saying goodbye to my friends here in India and then knowing that I'm leaving," Flews can be heard saying in the video.

Flews detailed that every time he has to leave India to return to the UK, he hates the feeling, adding that there was no other place like India in the world.

"Oh man, I love this place like no other. And it literally breaks me to go each time. I hate it. But it's got to be done. Life carries on. And I will be back. Jai Hind," Flews said.

Check The Clip Here:

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'Come Back Soon'

As the video gained traction, social media users extended open invitations to Flews to return, beautifully reminding him that India holds a piece of his soul forever.

"Don't worry, India keeps back a small portion of your soul with itself. You will return here once again!" said one user while another added: "Aww, Dave, you made me tear up at 1:40 in the night."

A third commented: "Most welcome anytime and hope you will be back, hope you had nice memories from this trip and enjoy the upcoming journey."

A fourth said: "This is so sweet! I love people who find belongingness wherever they go! I wish to be like that. Have a safe journey back home."