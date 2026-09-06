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Woman Travels Alone In Mumbai At 2:30 AM, Shares Why She Feels Safe

She then said that these were the moments when she felt thankful to live in a city like Mumbai.

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Woman Travels Alone In Mumbai At 2:30 AM, Shares Why She Feels Safe
She posted a video recorded from an autorickshaw as she travelled home in the middle of the night.

A late-night autorickshaw ride home turned into a reflection on safety for a Mumbai woman, who said she felt comfortable travelling alone even at 2:30 am. Swathi Prabhakar Shetty shared her experience on Instagram while returning from work, saying that safety was the "last thing" on her mind during the journey.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty posted a video recorded from an autorickshaw as she travelled home in the middle of the night. In the clip, she spoke about how safe she feels travelling alone in Mumbai, even at such a late hour.

In the video, Shetty said it was 2:30 at night and that she was returning home from work in a rickshaw instead of a cab. She said that the last thing she was concerned about was her safety.

Watch Video Here:

She then said that these were the moments when she felt thankful to live in a city like Mumbai, where safety was probably not something she had to worry about.

The video shows Shetty travelling through the city in an autorickshaw while talking about the sense of security she feels when commuting alone after midnight.

Her remarks focused on the fact that she did not find herself worrying about her safety despite travelling home at 2:30 am and choosing a rickshaw instead of a cab.

The clip also offered a glimpse of late-night travel in Mumbai, where people are often seen commuting well past midnight because of work and other commitments.

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Mumbai Safety, Late Night Travel, Swathi Prabhakar Shetty
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