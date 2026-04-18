Woman Throws Cash From High-Rise Apartment, Sparks Chaos On Street In China

An unusual and shocking incident took place in Shantou, Guangdong province, on Friday morning when a woman threw large amounts of money from a high-rise building. The unexpected scene led to confusion and excitement on the streets, as people rushed to collect the falling banknotes, reported the Standard.

The incident occurred in the Longhu District at the Star Lake City residential complex around 9 am. According to reports, a woman was seen throwing handfuls of Hong Kong $1,000 banknotes from the balcony of her apartment. As the cash fell to the ground, pedestrians quickly gathered to pick up the money.

Some individuals claimed that they managed to collect multiple banknotes during the incident.

Reports indicated that the incident may have been linked to a dispute between a husband and wife, during which the woman allegedly threw the cash out of the window.

Authorities Respond

Witnesses stated that police and firefighters arrived at the scene after the incident. Local media later confirmed the details with the property management office of Star Lake City.

The management office stated that the money had been thrown by a resident of the complex for unknown reasons. They also confirmed that the banknotes were genuine. Some residents who had picked up the money had already returned it.

The property management further urged others who collected any cash to hand it over either to the management office or to the local police station.

Investigation Underway

Officials from the Zhuchi Police Station of the Longhu District Public Security Bureau said that the situation had been handled and that an investigation is ongoing. They also encouraged members of the public to return any money they may have found.

A representative from the local street office said that an official announcement regarding the matter would be released soon.