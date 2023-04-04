Man Asks For Leave 'To Pay Respects To Ancestors,' Boss Demands Gravestone Pic As Proof

The employer demanded tombstone photos.

It is common in the corporate world for employees to submit proof for medical leaves and bills for expenses, but in an offbeat pattern, a boss in Hong Kong is demanding one bizarre proof from his employee, which is completely unexpected anywhere else in the world.

According to the South China Morning Post, a boss asked his employee who wanted a 12-day leave to participate in the Ching Ming Festival, which is an event when Chinese families visit the tombs of their ancestors to clean the gravesites and make ritual offerings to their ancestors.

"But to the employee's surprise, his boss asked him to send photos of his ancestors' gravestones before his days off to prove the purpose of his break."

The man wrote about the odd demand from his boss in a Facebook post outlining his encounters with unfairness at work.

"I took time off to pay respect to my ancestors, but my boss made me take photos of the graves to prove it."

His post further said, "Hong Kong bosses are getting crazier, they are driving me crazy too."

His boss asked him, "Do you really need to take 12 days off to pay respect to your ancestors?"

The news outlet further reported that Hong Kong residents are returning to the mainland for this month's "tomb-sweeping" festival, Ching Ming, for the first time in three years following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The man, who hails from Foshan, a city in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, received a lot of sympathetic comments on his post; some of them also suggested he resign.