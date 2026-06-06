Woman Surprised To See Artificial Intelligence Books For Children In China

A routine coffee stop turned into an unexpected discovery for a woman in China when she came across a collection of children's books covering advanced topics such as quantum physics, generative AI, machine learning and rocket science at a local shared space library.

The woman, identified as Elle, shared the experience in a video posted on Instagram. She explained that she had stopped at a cafe for coffee and noticed a rack of books meant for children while waiting for her order. Curious about the collection, she decided to show the books to her followers.

In the video, Elle pointed out several titles on the shelf, including books on quantum entanglement, generative AI, electromagnetism, rocket science and general relativity. She said she had found books such as Quantum Entanglement for Babies, Generative AI and General Relativity for Babies, adding that she found the selection remarkable.

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As she continued looking through the collection, Elle discovered more books focused on science and technology. She said there were titles on Newtonian physics, quantum physics and machine learning. She noted that one book on machine learning explained concepts such as data processing, data cleaning and model training in a simplified way for children. Elle described the approach as very interesting and said she thought it was cool to see such complex subjects made easier to understand.

Sharing the video, Elle wrote in the caption that China appeared to be raising the next generation of technology experts. She said she had stumbled upon the local shared space library during her daily coffee run and was surprised to find books such as Quantum Physics for Babies and Generative AI placed casually on children's book shelves.

She further wrote that the collection gave a strong sense of excitement about the future generation. As someone who works in the technology and research field, she said seeing complex scientific concepts presented in an attractive and accessible way stood out to her. She added that the experience highlighted how quickly the future is advancing, even during something as ordinary as waiting for a cup of coffee.